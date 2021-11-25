Don Felipe and Mrs. Letizia continue their busy schedule in the state trip to Sweden, a trip that serves to highlight and strengthen the ties and bilateral relations between the two countries.

This morning they went to the Royal Palace in Stockholm where they were received, in the Royal Stables, by Their Majesties the Kings of Sweden. For the occasion the queen has dazzled with a red dress and camel cape, combined with a red headdress. A look impeccable for the occasion, which he wore during the afternoon to visit the Nobel Museum and the University Hospital.





Tonight, one of the most anticipated of the trip (there is still tomorrow’s) the Gala dinner that the Kings of Sweden the Kings of Spain have offered in honor of Their Majesties. AND the queen has dazzled with an H&M dress, Swedish brand, thus making a nod to the country.

Yes, the queen has chosen a ‘low cost’ creation for her first gala dinner in Sweden, which coincidentally also has Princess Victoria, and which she wore on her tenth wedding anniversary. A navy blue design with an impressive tulle volume skirt in recycled polyester, carved with mini ruffles and a touch of sparkle, and a fitted sleeveless bodice. A model from the Spring-Summer 2020 collection Conscious Exclusive, the line made from waste from the Swedish chain, whose price was 299 euros.





The queen has opted for the Flor de Lis diamond tiara, one of the most important in her wide repertoire of tiaras, the striking chaton earrings that belong to the lot of jewels “to pass”, that Queen Victoria Eugenia left to the future Spanish Queens, and the diamond bracelets belonging to the twins to pass from Cartier, obtained from one of the royal family’s tiaras.

Upon arrival, Her Majesty wore a black mink bolero, a very sophisticated piece to cope with the low temperatures. You can also appreciate the golden leather wallet of Magrit and his inseparable ring of Karen Hallam.

Photos | Gtres