How to wear the sequin blazer and succeed

Sequins have crept into our wardrobe as the protagonists of this winter season, and not only precisely for looks at night. We usually bet on dresses and tops of paillettes for the holidays, but the blazers of sequins are ready to sweep to combine with all kinds of garments. We could say that they are even a must, since you can wear a outfit casual or formal, day or night, with a blazer of sequins.

Total sequin look





Wear a total look sequin It may seem excessive, but it is not. A suit of paillettes It is ideal combining it with a lingerie top, shirt or simple blouse. Party nights are perfect to bet on such a style. This model is Zara and its price is 49.95 euros.





Black sequin suit with cropped blazer from Lefties. Its price is 29.99 euros.





Matte sequin short double breasted blazer by Bleis Madrid. Its price is 545 euros.





Midnight blue and bronze sequin blazer combined with matching dress by Roberto Verino. Its price is 195 euros.





Jacket combined with sequins in blue tones with detail of pearl buttons of Sfera. A model to show off in total look or with jeans, an outstanding bet. Its price is 29.99 euros.

Sequins for a day outfit





The sequins can also be combined during the day with classic garments in neutral colors, with basics like jeans or a cotton T-shirt. And no matter the color, the sequins alone make a look brilliant. This lapelless jacket is a perfect example, a design of Bleis Madrid. Its price is 495 euros.





Pink sequin blazer with plain lapels in the same tone, ideal for combine with jeans and high boots, a perfect combination to give a festive touch to a outfit loaded with basics, a look partying casual. A model of Amazon

XUNN Lapel Buttons Women Suit Jacket With Shoulder Pad Elegant Business Office Suit Sequin Thin Outer Plaid Autumn Coat Windbreaker Pink., L

Black blazer: a wardrobe staple





Black sequin blazer by H&M ideal to combine with all kinds of garments, an essential basic for the most special occasions. Not sure what to wear? Go for a black blazer with a solid color dress or leather pants. Its price is 23.99 euros.

Straight cut sequin blazer with tuxedo lapels and slim shoulder pads to define the silhouette. Without closure. Satin lining.





Black and white blazer by Bleis Madrid. Another easy option to combine with all kinds of garments, but a model with a more original fabric. Also ideal for a look by day combining it with black pants, jeans or short skirt and ankle boots. Its price is 495 euros.

Photos | H&M, Bleis Madrid, Zara, Sfera