The movie Jurassic World: Dominion will have new dinosaurs that we have never seen before in any of the other installments of the saga.

The character of Owen grady interpreted by Chris pratt He will face a fearsome dinosaur such as the Atrociraptor which has certain similarities with the Velociraptor in Jurassic World: Dominion. Now they have shared a new image and we see the protagonist flee with his motorcycle from the fearsome prehistoric animal.

Director Colin trevorrow has revealed details of that scene from Jurassic World: Dominion.

“It’s a sequence set in Malta. And the image speaks for itself: it’s Chris Pratt being chased by an Atrociraptor. And if they catch up, he will die, I can tell you that. While the Velociraptor is a bit more of a poacher, the Atrociraptors are a bit more brutal. These things will just come to you. And in this particular case, they have chosen your scent, and they are not going to stop until you die. They are quite brutal. They are quite vicious.

Meet the ‘brutal, vicious’ Atrociraptors – one of the deadliest new dinosaurs in #JurassicWorldDominion. Read director Colin Trevorrow discussing the new raptors and see the exclusive image here: https://t.co/gmi0pi5b6F pic.twitter.com/RGFnmlBxtt December 20, 2021

Jurassic World: Dominion will also present to Pyroraptor, which is similar to Atrociraptor and to Velociraptor but of a much smaller size.

What will the movie be about?

In Jurassic World: Dominion The dinosaurs have spread all over the planet and are beginning to dispute the supremacy of the human being. That is why the conflicts between these prehistoric animals and people will be constant. In addition, some scientists have dedicated themselves to experimenting with them and there will be quite shocking crosses. So the protagonists will have to face a truly exceptional situation.

In the cast stand out Bryce dallas howard as Claire Dearing, Chris pratt as Owen Grady, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Kristoffer Polaha as Wyatt Huntley, Sam neill as Alan Grant, Jeff goldblum like Ian Malcolm, Laura dern as Ellie Sattler, Justice smith like Franklin Webb, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu and Campbell scott like Lewis Dodgson.

The movie Jurassic World: Dominion It will premiere on June 10, 2022.