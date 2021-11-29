The prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion, the film that will bring dinosaurs back to the movies, is now available online.

Since it was released Jurassic Park (1993), had never shown scenes of dinosaurs in their habitat 65 million years ago, but it is something that we will see in Jurassic World: Dominion. Since they have taught the first few minutes and will show the Tyrannosaurus rex how he lived and died in the past.

Now, Joe Bonsor, the dinosaur expert and paleontologist at the Natural History Museum in London has revealed that the scene from Jurassic World: Dominion is extremely accurate:

“This prologue feels a little different from the previous films. I really want to see how they translate this footage, which has a bit more realism and some more recent discoveries, into those more modern dinosaurs in the movie. It will be interesting to see how they strike a balance between real science and their creations. For me, the most important thing is the feathers of the theropods, the carnivorous two-legged dinosaurs. Raptors are generally naked, only skin. Maybe it’s because they don’t look so scary covered in feathers, but I think it would be pretty scary – a six foot tall chicken with sharp claws is chasing you! You would still run away. “

What will the movie be about?

Apart from the prologue, which only serves to unite what happened millions of years ago with today, the film Jurassic World: Dominion It will show us how dinosaurs live in freedom, which creates quite a few problems with humans.

That is why there will be a great debate worldwide of what to do with these animals, since some want to exterminate them while others want them to remain alive. Not forgetting that in the previous film some were captured for experimentation. So anything they can think of could show it, because we’ve already seen hybrids like the Indominus rex.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will premiere on June 10, 2022.