The Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization behind the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), is working on a participation mechanism in collaboration with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

The foundation He launched on thursday his Dogecoin Trailmap or a “dog walk” that the Dogecoin Foundation is committed to exploring and that it believes would contribute to the success of Dogecoin.

As part of the roadmap, the Dogecoin Foundation is working with Buterin on building a “Doge Exclusive Proposal” for a proof-of-stake (PoS) version of “community engagement.”

Such a version would allow all Dogecoin users to stack their DOGE and obtain additional tokens to support the network, the Dogecoin Foundation said:

“[La versión PoS] It will allow everyone, not just the great players, to participate in a way that rewards them for their contribution to running the network while giving back to the entire community through charitable causes. “

As Cointelegraph previously reported, the Dogecoin Foundation reinstated its project in August 2021 after six years of near zero media activity. As part of the new team, the foundation listed members of the advisory board, including Buterin, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, and Dogecoin lead developer Max Keller. The interests of Tesla CEO and huge DOGE fan Elon Musk would reportedly be represented by Neuralink CEO Jared Birchall.

“As you can imagine, embarking on such an adventure is no small feat and we are still getting started. We already have some influential friends on our side and a growing group of people who are preparing to contribute development time to these open source projects. “, it reads in the last publication of the foundation.

Dogecoin was founded in 2014 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who created the DOGE payment system with the idea of ​​a “joke.” The Dogecoin Foundation ceased to be active shortly after its founders left the project.

