Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will be one of the most shocking films that Marvel Studios will release in 2022.

Attention SPOILERS. The trailer video for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is being deleted from social media, but at least we have the description of what happens in the preview of this movie from Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

This is the trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness:

At first we can hear a familiar dialogue, since Wong warns the Doctor Strange do not do the spell so that the world forget that Peter parker is Spider-man. The Supreme Sorcerer He says they know very little about the multiverse and we can see their reflection on a broken watch face.

Wong then he tells the Doctor Strange that his “Desecration of reality” he won’t go unpunished, and we watch him walk into a New York City that seems to be collapsing in on itself. He then says that he never intended all of this to happen and quick snippets of the wedding of Christine Palmer, the powers of the Scarlet Witch, Wong bloody, America Chavez and what appears to be a one-eyed raven.

The action continues in the trailer:

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will reunite two of the most powerful characters from Marvel Studios. Since we see the Doctro Strange on a farm next to Scarlet Witch. She was expecting him, but does not want to talk about the events of the series WandaVisionInstead, he asks about the multiverse. That sure gets Wanda’s attention.

Afterwards, we can see a lot of mind-blowing scenes as the Doctor Strange, America Chavez Y Wanda they look through a door that seems to float through the cosmos. Mordo returns with a new look, and the trailer then features a giant cloud engulfing Kamar-Taj, Wanda dressed like the Scarlet Witch casting a spell in a circle of candles, lots of action and Strange protecting America of a massive creature in the in the center of New York City that is Shuma gorath or, more likely, Throats.

There is a final surprise.

“I’m sorry, Stephen.”. Mordo says with a voice over. “I hope you understand. The greatest threat to our universe … is you ». With that, we see Doctor Strange from the Main Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, face to face with Doctor Strange Supreme that we saw in the series What if…? from Disney Plus.

Is Doctor Strange Supreme, and tells Stephen that “Things got out of control”.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It will premiere on May 6, 2022.