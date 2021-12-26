Netflix is ​​preparing for the premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin. We tell you what is known so far about this ambitious spin-off.

After so much waiting, fans were finally able to enjoy the second season of The witcher. This arrived on the Netflix platform on December 17 and as expected, it quickly placed in the ranking of the most watched. Without a doubt, this fiction based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski became one of the most applauded proposals of the streaming service. For this reason, it is not surprising that the study wants to continue betting on this universe. So much so, that very soon it will launch a new spin-off. Is about The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The service has long announced that it was working on new projects linked to the series starring Henry Cavill. Finally, after so much waiting and speculation, the first teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The truth is that this first look does not show the characters of the story, but it does anticipate what the official logo of the production will be like. However, from the official account of the series they shared some arts that represent iconographic elements and maps of the fantasy saga. “We have told them that this would be special. Merry Witchmas to everyone! Please enjoy a first look at our prequel series, Blood Origin. “says the post.

What is known so far?

The Witcher: Blood Origin will hit the Netflix platform in 2022. This story is set a millennium before the events that occur in the fiction starring Geralt de Rivia. In this way, the new spin-off will focus on the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres, a key moment that had an impact on the world and changed it forever.

Many years before, humans, monsters, and other species lived in different universes. However, what happened 1,200 ago marked the future of humanity to unsuspected limits. In this way, this new project will seek to explain how the first sorcerer was created. Before normal people, then mutated humans. It is important to note that only the strongest survive the process. At the moment, it is known that this series will feature Michelle Yeoh, the star of Star Trek: Discovery, in its cast. The actress will play Scían, an elf and nomadic swordswoman who is also the last of her kind.