Black Friday is just around the corner, but in many stores and among them Amazon, they have already begun to put offers. And the truth is that this is one of the most anticipated days of the year in terms of offers, since it has many bargains that we can take advantage of. For example, if you are mounting a good setup, you will surely find something cheap and that looks great, like this gaming mouse mat, it is lowered to 8 euros on Amazon.

We give little thought to mouse pads, but if you want to have a good gaming experience, they are a must. They help to be more precise with the mouse, to avoid friction and even slipping. It also has a gaming aesthetic that will look great with your setup.

Last updated on 2021-11-21. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We say that it has a gaming aesthetic because has RGB lights on the edges, that change color to your liking. It is quite wide, so we can move the mouse more freely without getting off the mat.

If you want to dedicate yourself professionally to the gaming world, you need to have a good mousepad. When the mouse pad is worn or of poor quality, it is likely that it will not grip the table well and that you will move a lot using the mouse, so you will not have good control of the mouse and you will not play as well as you would like. But if you buy a new one like this, you will know that you will not lose control of the mouse.

This mat has a non-slip rubber base so that it does not move on the table. The edges are reinforced with nylon, this way it will last much longer and its surface is nanotextile It will offer you a better gaming experience and it is pleasant to the touch.

RGB lights are made of fiber optic cable, that gives it an interesting light touch with a fairly thin cable. These lights They have 12 lighting modes and It has a button to control it.

In addition, this mat is from a well-known Spanish brand, Mars Gaming, which many gamers choose to complete their setup. It is a trusted brand that is dedicated precisely to making gaming products.

And of course say that it will be very good since the surrounding lights give it that touch that every gamer looks for.

If you want to have a setup with a lot of gaming touches, This mat is one of those accessories that should not be missing. Its price is 8 euros on Amazon.

