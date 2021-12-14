Google has released the update Chrome 96.0.4664.110 for users to install as soon as possible. This allows to correct the security flaw CVE-2021-4102, although there are still many users who have not implemented this update correctly on their devices.

Although Google has not given more information about it until all users have been able to update, it is known that it is a major security failure. Normally this type of vulnerability can allow the theft of personal data, passwords or serve as a gateway to sneak viruses of all kinds.

Vulnerability CVE-2021-4102 has prompted Google Chrome to release an emergency patch for Windows , macOS, and Linux users. This bug affects the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine. This would allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code in browsers without updating.

Keep in mind that this zero day vulnerability It is not an exception, since so far this year there have been another 15. In all of them patches appear later to correct the problem so that a hypothetical attacker cannot exploit them and access the systems.

The only way to be protected against this vulnerability is to have the Google Chrome browser updated. This is highly recommended to apply to any program that we use, since there are many errors that can appear and we need to correct them as soon as possible.

In this case, it is a zero-day vulnerability that affects the Google browser. To solve the problem you only have to update the program in Windows, macOS or Linux. The process is similar.

The first thing we have to do is click on the menu at the top right (the three dots). Let’s help e Google Chrome information. There it will show us the version of the browser that we have installed and, if there is a more recent one, the update process will begin.

Once we have updated browser, we will have to restart it for the changes to take effect. From that moment on we will have the patches installed and the vulnerability corrected. It is something that we must carry out periodically, since these types of errors can appear in many cases.

There are add-ons to improve privacy in Chrome, which can also be a complement to the antivirus that we have installed. At all times we must protect the data when browsing the net, especially when making use of this type of program that can be exposed if a security breach appears at any given time.