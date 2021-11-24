In recent times, the ketogenic diet has gained great importance due to its usefulness for losing weight and burning fat. This is how the so-called bulletproof coffee or keto coffee and we wonder, Is a specialty coffee really necessary to follow the keto or ketogenic diet?

What is keto coffee or bulletproof coffee

The call “bulletproof coffee“It has been spread by David Asprey, an entrepreneur from Silicon Valley who points out that its intake improves the health of our body and our mind.

It is an infusion very similar to the old coffee latte but no milk or added sugar since it is intended to promote ketosis and for this, it must be very low (if not zero) in carbohydrates.

It is a coffee that after being freshly brewed mixed with a tablespoon of butter and a tablespoon of coconut oil in a blender, to obtain a thick layer of foam and a creamy texture inside.

Its creators point out that it is essential to consume it alone, without anything solid at breakfast, and that must be made with quality coffee, without toxins or heavy metals, freshly ground and infused with filtered water to obtain the desired results as well as butter should be organic.





Is keto coffee or bulletproof coffee really useful?

To carry out the keto diet It is essential that carbohydrates are reduced to the maximum. However, we always recommend quality ingredients with fats that are beneficial to the body, such as unsaturated ones.

In this case, the keto coffee includes butter which of course offers saturated fat for being a dairy derivative and also coconut oil that is often mixed with palm oil.

Although it is a suitable alternative for the keto diet, we must know that its sole intake does not promote fat burning, Rather, a ketogenic diet in general is actually very effective for losing weight.

Secondly, no special coffee is necessary to carry the ketogenic diet out, but a filtered coffee as well as other infusions are allowed in the keto diet as long as they are not sweetened with sugar or mixed with condensed milk or milk in appreciable proportions.

If we miss the coffee latte of a lifetime, this may be a valid alternative, but we advise against its daily consumption due to the high concentration of saturated fat that it can offer to the body. On the contrary, always we recommend the intake of water or infusions without added sugar for a safe keto diet of good nutritional quality.

