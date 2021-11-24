When you want to maintain good health, eating fruits and vegetables is the best option to improve your health, since they are foods with a high content of macronutrients and micronutrients that are beneficial and are perfect for weight loss.

The banana is a fruit that has always been crossed out as very caloric, the truth is that a medium banana has 110 calories. This makes people wonder if you can eat banana on a diet to lose weight and really make you fat as they say.

Banana Nutrition Facts

Banana contains large amounts of macronutrients and micronutrients. It is very low in fat and protein, but very high in simple and complex carbohydrates, fiber, vitamin C, and minerals. such as folate, niacin, copper, potassium, and magnesium.

The carbohydrates contained in bananas are mainly in the form of resistant starch, a type of non-soluble and non-digestible fiber that we will talk about later, since it contributes to the feeling of fullness.

As we have said before, a medium banana has approximately 110 calories, that are not so many calories if we compare it with other types of foods much more caloric.





Bananas are not fattening, they make excess food fat

Something that we have always been repeating when talking about diets, to lose weight, the caloric energy balance must be negative, that is, the calories you expend must be greater than the calories you eat.

No food is fattening per se, as it is all about doing numbers and taking into account the calories you eat and those you expend.

However, it is not the same to make a single intake that exceeds the basal calories, as with a Burger King menu, than to make several intakes, with varied and healthy foods.

Banana is not fattening, in fact It can be a great ally of ours to be able to lose weightOr, what makes you fat is the sum of calories from all the food you eat throughout the day.

Banana can be a great ally for weight loss

Banana contains large amounts of fiber, in the form of resistant starch, which makes it the feeling of satiety after eating this fruit is higher, so with just one piece you feel full.

This feeling of fullness is important for weight loss, as adequate fiber intake is linked to weight loss.

In addition, the banana being sweet reduces the anxiety of eating sweet, processed and caloric foods, thus helping you avoid binge eating and taking in an unnecessary amount of calories.

The banana and its effect on health

Banana is much more than fiber, fructose and carbohydratesIn fact, it contains numerous benefits for our body.





Banana can improve blood sugar levels

Thanks to the type of fiber that banana contains, it helps to moderate blood sugar levels after each intake, in addition to regulating appetite.

According to a study, the banana nor increases blood sugar levels, quite the opposite, although people with diabetes should always moderate the consumption of any fruit.

Banana can help improve digestive health

Different investigations have linked banana to improved digestion, in fact the resistant starch found in bananas greener, it is a prebiotic, which as such becomes a food for beneficial bacteria for humans found in the intestine.

In addition, according to several studies, the pectin found in ripe and unripe bananas helps prevent constipation and may even help protect against colon cancer.





Banana can support recovery from exercise

Bananas are great allies for athletes, thanks to their high content of simple carbohydrates and minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which act as electrolytes.

When we exercise, we lose these electrolytes through sweat, because a banana can help regulate them, thereby reducing exercise-related cramps and muscle pain.

