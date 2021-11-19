Prioritize your sleep

Sleep is as important to your health as eating right and exercising. They have told us ad nauseam and in theory “we know it”, and yet few people worry about sleeping eight hours a day.

Sleeping less than seven hours a night is the most common cause of physical exhaustion. In addition, it increases the risk of accidents, depression, diabetes, heart problems, weight gain and failures in thinking, memory and humor.

Similarly, avoid using the snooze of the alarms, because those extra nine minutes of sleep are anything but restful.

Eat more protein

If you normally have bread and coffee for breakfast, no matter how delicious it is, we regret to inform you that you are not making the best decision. Filling your body with carbohydrates will only create a blood sugar spike and then a crash that will make you want to take a nap. Instead, eat a high-protein breakfast. This will protect you from severe blood sugar fluctuations and make you feel more alert.

Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake

Caffeine keeps you awake longer, and therefore makes the restorative phases of sleep shorter, which in turn makes you feel less alert. According to the FDA, you should not consume more than 400 ml of coffee per day, which is equivalent to five cups.

Alcohol, meanwhile, interferes with sleep by affecting your ability to fall asleep and stay that way. Drinking alcohol six hours before bed, for example, causes you to be unable to sleep well in your second half of sleep. Also, the hangover the next day won’t do much for you.

Move more

This might seem counterintuitive, but sometimes daily fatigue is our body’s way of letting us know that we are not moving enough. Exercising boosts your mood and helps you sleep better.

Drink more water

Dehydration leads to drowsiness, fatigue, and irritability. It is advisable to have a glass of water when you get up, before drinking coffee or tea, as well as having a bottle of water always at hand.

Find time for yourself

Sometimes the fatigue comes, not precisely because of the body, but because of the lack of relaxation. The brain needs to get out of a rut from time to time and engage in enjoyable activities, even for just a little while.

Learn to deal with your negative emotions

Stress, negativity, and depression drain your energy. If these types of thoughts and feelings are prevalent in your daily life, it is a good idea to go to therapy, not only to deal with your energy, but to identify the sources of your stress and do something to improve your mental health.