After much waiting, we finally have news of some of the most anticipated Marvel series for Disney Plus. Find out all the info Here!

Disney Plus celebrated its two-year anniversary by giving updates on different series and movies. AND Marvel He did not want to miss the opportunity to show what he has planned for the platform. Series like Moon Knight, She-hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret invasion they are only some of those that gave new information. On Geek Culture, we tell you all the series that revealed at least a little bit of information.

Moon knight

The series didn’t reveal much about the plot or premiere date, but it did give us a first look at Oscar Isaac as the protagonist of the series. The images even show us a bit of the actor in action, but you can’t see the costume very well. Moon knight. But it is a great advance to have at least the first images of the series. Moon knight will arrive soon to Disney Plus.

She-hulk

Another series of which we have the first look is the one of the premium of Bruce Banner, She-hulk (or also known as Jennifer walters). The preview tells us a little about the common life of the lawyer … although it is not as normal as we would all hope since, like her cousin, if she gets angry she becomes She-Hulk.

In the preview we can also see Mark Ruffalo, who reinterprets Hulk for the series, explaining to Jennifer how all the transformation works. And it seems that we will see the Smart bruce that we met in Avengers: Endgame. She-hulk will come to Disney Plus soon.

Ms. Marvel

For the first time, we can see Iman Vellani in the skin of one of the characters that revolutionized the world of Marvel being the first Muslim woman to have a superhero. Some of the scenes shown are quite interesting, but from what you can see the series will focus on the change that this teenager generates in the life of becoming Ms. Marvel.

Secret invasion

Even though we don’t see much of the series, if we get our first look at a new logo already Samuel Jackson as a Nick fury quite changed. The series will show us the events of the comic with the same name, where the race Skrull begins to replace different superheroes of the MCU.

Some other series that were announced as coming soon to the platform are: The second season of Loki and the one of What if… ?, the series I Am Groot, the Christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Echo series, the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, IronHeart, Agatha: House of Harkness , Armor Wars and Marvel Zombies.

If you want to see the video where all these new images are, you just have to enter the application of Disney Plus and search Marvel 2021. Once you look for it, you will be able to watch the video as if it were a movie.

Share it with whoever you want