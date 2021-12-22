This year 2021 has not been the best for Blizzard, since they have been peppered in the worst possible way (and with good reason) as a result of all the complaints and cases of abuse within the study. All this wave of events has also affected their titles, both those that are on the market and those that are in development right now. But like every Christmas, in order not to fail, Blizzard announces that Overwatch is available to everyone until January 2.

As we can see in the Battle.net official website, Blizzard’s hero shooter is free on all platforms, so that users can freely test all the content that the game offers (heroes, game modes and their maps), and all the content gained during this test will be transferred to the final version, if any user decides to buy the game.

With this news, the number of active players in Overwatch will go up, making the winter event even more successful.. Let’s hope that all this situation that Blizzard is experiencing is fixed as best as possible for those most affected (the workers) and in the future we can enjoy the immense talent that we can find in Blizzard.