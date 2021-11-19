Disenchanted: Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Announce Release Date for Enchanted Sequel

There is very little left for the story of Encantada to reach the screen! The protagonists of the film reveal more details about it

Giselle returns. Disney + sets a release date for the sequel to ‘Enchanted’. It has been Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey themselves, celebrating Disney + Day, those in charge of revealing that ‘Disenchanted’ will arrive on the platform in the fall of 2022. With which, there is a year left to see one of the favorite princesses of the world. public.

It was in 2007 when Disney released the film directed by Kevin Lima, in which he narrated the odyssey of Giselle, a beautiful princess who is transported to the real world by the evil queen Narissa, ending up in the fearsome Manhattan. Now, the sequel will be set a decade after the princess found love in Robert.

This is the official synopsis: “Ten years after what happened in ‘Encantada’. Since then, Giselle, Robert and Morgan have moved from New York to the suburbs. When Giselle begins to question her ‘happily ever after’ ending, she begins to wish her life was more like a perfect fairy tale. What he did not expect is that his desire will turn both his life in the real world and the magical and animated world of Andalasia upside down ”.

‘Disenchanted’ is written and directed by Adam Shankman (‘A Walk to Remember’, ‘Hairspray’) and will once again have Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz writing the score and songs. There will be changes in the cast, as Gabriella Baldacchino will replace Rachel Covey as Morgan, while the signings of Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays are confirmed.

