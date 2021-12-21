Catwoman has a new image in the Batman

A new image of Zoë Kravitz comes to light in a British magazine where the actress reveals how was her preparation to arrive at The Batman

In The Batman one of the villains who will return to the scene is Catwoman, now played by actress Zöe Kravitz, who in addition to a new image, boasts her preparation to become Selina Kyle.

Empire Magazine shared a new image of Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, who will take part in the plot of The Batman, a feature film that will be released in March 2022.

“This is an origin story for Selina… It is the beginning of her discovery of who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think there is a lot of room to grow and I think we are seeing her become what I am sure will be the fatal woman. “

This is how Zoë Kravitz got ready to play Catwoman

In the British publication, Zoë Kravitz revealed how she was prepared to give life to Catwoman, as well as how she prepared the fight scenes with Robert Pattinson, characterized as Batman.

“We watched (videos of) cats and lions and how they fight… and we talked about what’s really possible when you’re my size and Batman is so much stronger than me. What is my ability? It is to be fast and complicated. So we did some really interesting work that incorporated different types of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline movement similar to dance.“

Kravitz achieved acrobatic movements, which he complemented with the combat techniques that Robert Pattinson executed on stage.

“Not only is Rob trying to do a bunch of awesome backflips that person couldn’t do, but he’s taking into account where we are in the story and where the characters are emotionally… So it was a lot of fun working from that place”.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

In addition there will be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman to theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

Source: Empire

