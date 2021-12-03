There is a secret emoji in WhatsApp that can only be seen when you type a series of characters.

It seems that WhatsApp has a new secret emoji with a heart that is not easy to send. This new emoji, so far, hidden is an emoji with a heart pierced by an arrow. And it is secret because it is not available on your keyboard, you have to send a certain combination of characters to be able to see it.

To use this new emoji You will have to type the following in the message you want to send via WhatsApp ~ ~. Where we say heart emoji is to put the emoji with the red heart, not the phrase “heart emoji”. This trick has been shared by the TikTok account @lorenagardom, who shows us what it looks like in the following video.

This trick works on all versions of WhatsApp, either the app for iOS or for Android, which despite having differences and excessive functions, can display this hidden emoji. It also seems to work flawlessly on the desktop versions of WhatsApp.

The emojis are a form of communication in and of itself, and are regulated and approved by the Unicode Consortium. This secret WhatsApp emoji uses some tricks from the app itself to create that effect of a heart pierced by an arrow.

In the emojis themselves we already have a heart pierced by an arrow, although it is something different. Of course it is not one of the most popular emojis of 2021, and precisely there is the grace to share it with acquaintances, they won’t be able to send it if they don’t know the trick.

Now you can send this WhatsApp emoji to your contacts, and remember that it will only work on WhatsApp, it is not something available in other messaging applications. I wish there were more secret emojis like this.

