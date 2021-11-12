Apple TV + once again enjoys a record in its most recent release!

Tom Hanks is the favorite actor on Apple TV +. Reasons? After the success of “Greyhound” in 2020, the new film starring Hanks, “Finch” has become the most popular film on the platform, just days after its premiere in early November. Until now, precisely “Greyhound” was the movie that bore this title.

According to information shared by Apple to DeadlineApple has also seen its audience grow thanks to the premieres of “Foundation,” “Invasion,” the second season of “The Morning Show,” and of course the second season of Ted Lasso. Although as usual, this information is not supported by numerical data.

Tom Hanks is the safe bet of Apple TV

“Finch” is the project’s third partnership with Hanks and Apple. In addition to “Greyhound” and the Amblin / DreamWorks Finch, the upcoming limited WWII drama series “Masters of the Air”, which is filming in the UK and is produced by Steven Spielberg, and Hanks and his Playtone partner Gary Goetzman, for Apple Studios.

Although not all have achieved the success of “Finch”, so far, Apple TV + has achieved a good reception in film productions. For next year, he has already announced the arrival of several original films including Macbeth’s tragedy by Joel Coen, Killers of the flower moon by Martin Scorsese, Emancipation starring Will Smith, the spy thriller Argyle with a star-studded cast, among others.

On the verge of two years since its launch, it is believed that Apple TV + has between 20 and 40 million subscribers worldwide. And while some series and movies have resonated with competing shows, beyond Ted Lasso, no other has achieved such notoriety.

Of course, also unlike other services, Apple has insisted on offering unpublished production, and requires more investment and time, more and more content is added to the list. Currently, it is close to 100 original titles and it is expected to launch at least fifty more programs in 2022.

Related topics: Apple tv

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe