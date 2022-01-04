Naomi is close to arriving at the CWVerse, and for you to meet DC’s new heroine, the trailer for her solo series has arrived

A new heroine will land in the orbit of the CWVerse when Naomi arrives with her solo series, of which there is already a trailer.

Warner Bros. Television and DC Comics shared the new trailer for Naomi, hosted by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who is the executive producer of this new DC Comics television project.

The series will star Kaci Walfall and is based on the comics created by Brian Michael Bendis for DC Comics, and his Wonder Comics label, debuting in 2019. Naomi is a superhero with powers that draw on the energy of an Alternate Earth, and has alternated in titles such as Justice League.

This series follows the journey of Naomi McDuffie, a quiet, confident teenager and comic book lover as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover her origins.

Naomi will premiere its first season on January 11 on the CW network, while in Mexico and Latin America its first season will be available through the HBO Max digital platform.

Source: DC Comics

