Sixteen years ago debuted the one that would soon have the label of “successor to ‘Friends'”, we could discuss to what extent we inflated the subject but of course that ‘How I met your mother’ had great success and follow-up. Now, almost a decade after its end, the franchise returns with ‘How I Met Your Father’, a spinoff that Disney produces for Hulu.

So let’s go over everything we know about this new version from the sitcom starring Ted Mosby.

The history

Like the mother series, we have a narrative from the future. This time it is Sophie who tells her son how she met his father. I jump to the present in which we find a diverse group of friends in what they navigate through life, what they want from it and how to fall in love in the era of dating apps and an unlimited range of options.

The cast





Hilary Duff leads this cast as the Sophie of the present, while Kim Cattrall will be her future counterpart as the narrator of this love story. We can assume that, like Bob Saget always off camera, but you never know.

The rest of the main multiracial cast is made up of France Raisa like Valentina, Suraj Sharma like Sid, Tien Tran like Ellen, Chris lowell like Jesse and Tom ainsley like Charlie. Along with them we will find Daniel Augustin, Josh Peck and Ashley Reyes.

The script and direction

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (‘This is Us’, ‘Con amor, Víctor’) are positioned as creators and scriptwriters of ‘How I Met Your Father’. Pamela Fryman (veteran director of the original series), for her part, will be in charge of directing the first of the ten episodes that will make up the first season of fiction.

The filming





The series is currently shooting in Burbank, California, in Studio 1 at Disney Studios. A facility featuring ILM’s virtual “Infinity” set technology (the revolutionary StageCraft with which ‘The Mandalorian’ is shot), which has in fact allowed that first image in a reconstruction of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Here we begin the bad news, since to this day the release date of ‘How I Met Your Father’ has not been determined. From Hulu they have 2022 in mind, but there is nothing concrete.

The trailer and images

Except for the image of the cast (and some of the actors on the set), at the moment we do not have more images about the series.