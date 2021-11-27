Ahead of the premiere of the first season of the series Hawkeye, concept artist Andy Park shared his first designs of the Clint Barton suit

Marvel Studios started a new project on digital platforms with the first two episodes of the Hawkeye series, an event that La Casa de las Ideas celebrates by sharing the initial designs of Clint Barton’s appearance.

Marvel Studios Visual Development Manager Andy Park celebrated the premiere of the Hawkeye series by sharing the first designs he made for the look of Clint Barton, who debuted in a brief cameo in the movie Thor in 2011.

“I remember liking this design and thinking it was the right path for the MCU (for The Ultimates) … but I honestly wished I could incorporate purple as that was the color I associated with it (Hawkeye) from the years I was reading Marvel Comics when I was a kid”.

More influence in the comics

Park himself later shared another of the conceptual designs that he worked on for Jeremy Renner’s look, now for Avengers: Age of Ultron, in which he managed to incorporate the purple chorus into Clint Barton’s uniform.

“For Avengers: Age of Ultron, director Joss Whedon didn’t want a new suit per se, just a jacket to cover his established suit. So I definitely knew I wanted to bring some purple this time”.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

