“The estimated maximum speed of mobile Internet access for 4G technology can be between 20 and 40 Mbps in download, and between 6 and 12 Mbps in upload. For 3G technology, the estimated maximum speed can be between 8 and 16 Mbps in download, and between 3 and 5.7 Mbps in upload ”.

How long do we sail with Digi? In the legal conditions we can consult the estimated maximum speed of mobile Internet access for 4G and 3G technology. As we can read in the small print:

Even Digi’s unlimited rates have limits. These are questions that we ask ourselves with some frequency and it is advisable to take a look at the legal conditions and read the fine print to see if there are limits or not. Many operators offer either unlimited gigs or a maximum of gigs to enjoy with our mobile rate, which in the case of Digi are 40 GB cumulative with unlimited calls for 20 euros per month in the case of mobile-only rates. But can we continue to navigate at the same speed when they are over?

Even so, Digi covers his back stating that there are other factors or conditions that do not depend on them when determining the speed with which we will be able to navigate:

“These speeds are estimates and will depend on factors over which DIGI has no control, such as the Client’s terminal and the technology of said terminal, the coverage of the DIGI network operator, the frequencies and technology available in the connection zone. , the status and load situation of the Internet, the Customer’s distance from the cells, the number of customers registered in said cells, if the Customer is outside or inside a building, as well as the content itself or service accessed by the Client, or the existence of errors or viruses in third-party servers ”.

These are the speed conditions at which we will be able to navigate if we have limited gigs in our rate, but when these gigs are used up the matter changes, since the browsing speed is reduced to 64 kbps.

Digi Alternative for Full Speed ​​Surfing

Digi’s alternative to running out of gigabytes with which to navigate our mobile rate is that we choose to hire your UNLIMITED rate for 25 euros a month with which we can make both unlimited calls and have unlimited gigs. But is there really no limit to the gigs we can spend? According to Digi, we can spend as much as we want as long as the use of the service is reasonable, but what is a reasonable use? The legal conditions of the operator say the following:

“In the UNLIMITED Rates, which include unlimited GB of mobile Internet, it will be considered as unreasonable use of the Services that exceeds the personal use of the Client as a consumer, because it is not intended for the expected private consumption for the contracted rate. It will also be considered as unreasonable use, that which supposes a considerably anomalous use of the contracted Services ”.