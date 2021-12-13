In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best robot vacuum cleaners of the moment is from Xiaomi , the Mop Pro, which has a mop that you can use both dry and wet.

Little by little, Xiaomi’s catalog in Spain has been expanding with new devices, especially mobile phones, but also with accessories for the Smart Home that make the Asian firm present in practically all areas.

There are several robot vacuum cleaners for sale in our country, one of them recently reduced in price on Amazon. We talk about Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro in black color, that now costs only 272 euros.

As its name suggests, it is a multifunction robot, with aspiration but also with a wet and dry mop, that is, in addition to vacuuming it also scrubs.



Xiaomi mop robot vacuum cleaner with smart LDS navigation. It has a suction power of 2100 Pa and 3 cleaning modes.

It is a model that beyond the price, which below 300 euros can be considered as very competitive, also has benefits worthy of the high-end.

For example, it has 12 precision sensors that make navigation accurate, with a virtual map that you can consult in your application, divide between rooms and identify possible obstacles.

With 1,200 Pa of suction power, it can remove all kinds of particles and dirt, even the most stubborn. Not only that, but it is also perfectly suitable for eliminating pet hair, even for vacuuming carpets and mops.

In the Xiaomi Mi Home application you can control your robot, activate remote cleaning and even program the on or off of this model, as well as other Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaners that are already available in Spain.

