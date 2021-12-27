On the other hand, if it is configured automatically, what the mobile will do is scan networks and connect to the one it deems convenient, without us having to do anything else. You will choose the one that is supposedly best at that time and that is compatible with the SIM card in the mobile.

But, what differences are there really between connecting manually or doing it automatically? In the first case, if we have it configured to connect manually, we will have to perform a network search and, from the list that appears, select the one that interests us and connect.

First of all we are going to talk about the differences between connecting to a network automatically or having to select the network manually. Our mobiles have these two options, although sometimes we do not really know which of them we have configured. At any time we can change it.

There are clear differences, as we can see, between connecting manually and automatically. However, we cannot say that one is better than the other, as it will depend on the circumstances. That is why sometimes it will be more advisable to connect automatically and at other times select the network.

When to connect to a network manually

If we focus on connecting to mobile networks manually, there are some important factors to consider. It can be interesting at times and even necessary if we compare it with the option of automatic networks, which usually generate certain problems as we will see.

Choose a different network

The first thing is to choose one different network to which we are connected. There are operators that can have mobile coverage from different networks. It is something we see in Spain, but also when we travel abroad and our company has agreements with several operators and we can choose one or the other.

If we connect manually, we can choose at any time which one we are really going to connect to. It may be that in our area there is not good coverage of one of the options and another one works better, for example. This factor can be decisive.

Roaming

Another circumstance in which it may be important to connect manually to mobile networks is when we are in roaming in other country. It is very common for Spanish operators to have an agreement with different companies in the country where we are. This means that we can even find three compatible networks to which we can connect.

What happen? Not all of them work the same. On many occasions with some companies there is only an agreement to offer 3G, in others only calls and in others the maximum coverage. It is possible that our mobile, automatically, connects to one of the networks that is not the most suitable for our interests. If we connect manually, much better.

Border areas

Also related to roaming we can mention the border areas. For example, the city of Badajoz, which is just 2km from the border with Portugal. There the Portuguese networks arrive without problems. If we have the mobile configured to connect to networks automatically, it may connect to a Portuguese network.

Today this is not as serious as a few years ago, since European roaming allows us to connect without extra cost. A few years ago this was more problematic and more than one user got a negative surprise in their mobile rate. However, although it is not so much an economic problem, we could have connection problems.

When is it better to configure it automatically

But there are times when it is positive to configure our mobile to automatically connect to the networks. Let’s see what are these circumstances in which we should avoid connecting manually or it would be more advisable to opt for the automatic method.

Not worrying about choosing the network

A first reason is not to have to worry about which network to choose. We just leave it in automatic and we will not have to know which network to connect to. If we do a search and we see many options, manually we may not find the one we have to use.

This can especially influence when we are in another country, roaming, where we will see networks that we do not know and we do not really know which one we should choose. If we have it in automatic, the normal thing is that it connects without problems.

Connect to the most optimal network

Following the thread of what we mentioned, this also serves to connect us to the most optimal network that is available. At least on paper, the mobile will choose the network that will give the best result. This will allow us to have better coverage and also greater speed to be able to navigate.

If we choose manually, we may get confused and not choose the correct one. We would not be making the most of the resources and we could have more problems navigating the web.

Save time

Without a doubt, connecting to a network automatically will make let’s save time by not having to do anything. We will not have to be aware of changing the network depending on whether we are in an area with good coverage or in another where the connection we want to use does not reach well.

This is especially useful when we have a company that allows us to connect to various operators or we are in another country and different options appear to connect us. We simply let the device itself connect automatically.

Conclusions.

So, should I configure the mobile to connect manually or automatically? As we have seen, it will depend on the circumstances. The most comfortable thing is to leave the mobile in automatic and that it is the device itself that connects. However, if we see that there are problems we can always choose to configure it manually.

In addition, a point to note is that it is normal that we save energy if we choose to connect manually. The mobile, although it does not consume many resources, will have a higher consumption if it connects automatically depending on the circumstances.