Although studies are progressing, the causes of many neurological and brain problems are a real mystery to scientists. For this reason, genetics, the conditions present in pregnancy and environmental factors are classified as factors that can influence the abnormal development of individuals. This is how autism, with an imprecise origin, is detected due to the evident delay in language, communication and behavior of the child.

In fact, this clinical syndrome is determined by the dysfunction of one or more brain systems. What makes the individual have difficulties to perceive their environment, communicate properly and carry out a good cognitive development. Hence, they present a pattern of behavior that may include isolation or doing activities that cause harm or presenting repetitive states of aggressiveness and lack of emotional control. one

Autism can be detected at an early age

Actually, symptoms of autism spectrum disorder can be seen in the first year of life. And although, the disease still does not present a cure, a multidisciplinary treatment from a young age; with doctors, psychologists and therapists; It can help to improve the quality of life and the integration of the child to school and social groups, in an appropriate way.

In this way, it can be noticed that a child with autism does not respond to facial expressions, nor does he show empathy for parents and caregivers. In addition, he does not maintain eye contact and does not look at objects that are being pointed at him. Likewise, he does not show interest in sharing with others, which makes him unable to make friends. two

Collectively, he does not respond when called and does not keep his attention on an object or activity. At the same time, he mechanically repeats what others say without keeping track of the conversation. Likewise, he has repetitive and obsessive behaviors, such as turning around in the same space, rocking for a long time on his own axis or bending his fingers until he hurts himself. two

Is there a treatment?

Early diagnosis is likely to improve the development and learning of the child with autism. For this reason, the family doctor when suspecting signs of this disease refers the infant to a specialist. In such a way, tests are carried out initially to measure hearing, speech and mental functions. In addition to being able to perform genetic analysis, to confirm the diagnosis and implement a personalized treatment. 3

Above all, because in this way the symptoms of the disease can be reduced. At the same time, the child can be helped to develop communication and behavior skills, very useful in the school and social environment. From there. that psychotherapy and alternative therapies lead to teaching new skills, improving language and social interaction. 3

Similarly, health professionals prescribe some special medications, such as antipsychotics and antidepressants, to manage behavior and emotions. Therefore, one must be careful to evaluate other medical health problems. Since, although autism is characterized by rigid behavioral traits, there may be other pathologies that deteriorate the physical and mental health of the individual.

