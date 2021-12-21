With a bit of delay (the Christmas trips, I hope you understand) we come to the weekly review of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ which, against all odds is being as interesting and absorbing as the first seasons. And the seventh episode is a clear example of this..

By the way, from here, SPOILERS of ‘From the devil’s skin’, the 1×07 episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

Telltale bites and screws

After how the sixth episode ended, it was clear that ‘De la piel del diablo’ was going to bring us the odd curve in what we were investigating in one of the mysteries of the season: the disappearance of Iris, Angela’s best friend ( Julia Jones). The Call to Jim (Michael C. Hall) As Dexter Morgan, a former Miami coroner, it is enlightening.

Dexter’s account is clear: was shot, taken to the caves and everything indicates that buried alive. Suspicious? Angela is clear: Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) fits her theory, the fact that he has a cabin in the woods is highly suspicious, and the DNA remains found on the corpse seem to confirm it.





Thus, we witness the arrest of the chief, who surrenders very confident that he can get rid of everything. Because nothing else, but from the beginning we have been portrayed as Kurt as someone who does not leave things to chance and his charisma makes him convincing.

And indeed, he manages to cast reasonable doubt by blaming everything on his father. In his words, since he was little, young girls got on their father’s truck and his father beat them up and worse. Iris was one more. At least that is what it tells us in words, because the images tell us something else.

We continue, therefore, with the theme of parents and children paying for traumas by which the series takes us from the beginning. On the other hand, the episode responds to another of the suspicions we had: Kurt knows that Jim is responsible for the death of his son.

Through the same henchman, to call him in a way, who performed the hotel pantomime (and that we saw in episode 5) to Dexter comes the proof: a titanium screw that did not melt when Matt’s body was cremated. The murderers and their methods are recognized and the conversation makes these things clear.

The most anticipated cameo





As Angela and Molly discuss the discovery of that sinister cabin (and Dexter’s involvement in the matter), we have one last confession between psychopaths, that of Harrison acknowledging that he has been broken since Trinity murdered his mother. A good scene that brings us back, albeit briefly, to the great John Lithgow as the serial killer.

We do not know if we will see him again, in fact everything indicates that the actor was only a couple of days in the recording of the miniseries, but it would be interesting to see him again in one way or another. I am afraid that, in any case, we will have to wait for the next few weeks.

Of course, this new episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ takes us squarely into the third act of the miniseries. Suspicions are planted regarding Angela and the reality of the dark passenger and that, more than the resolution of what happens in Iron Lake, is one of the columns of this season.

My impression is, and hopefully not, that things are going to end badly. I don’t know if Rita level or Debra level, but the tradition of the series implies that we will not have a happy ending.