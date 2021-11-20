design 3,000 products in one month for the WTA Finals

Due to the pandemic, the Chinese city of Shenzhen, the usual venue for the 2021 WTA Finals tournament, had to leave the contest that cites the best 8 tennis players in singles and the 8 best doubles pairs. Guadalajara was the city that raised its hand and in just 8 weeks, carried out the organization of the contest, a historic achievement for Mexican sports.

To take advantage of the commercial window of 200 million viewers around the world, Tucané, a Mexican fashion firm founded in May 2009 with the purpose of making different, innovative garments capable of providing a better performance to the usury.

With commitments to innovation and sustainability, Tucané has positioned itself as the leading Mexican brand in premium casual dress for young people with technological products of the highest quality.

The company currently has 57 points of sale throughout the Mexican Republic with more than 100 business partners. With a press value that exceeds 15 million dollars annually, the firm found a large national and international market in sports. Currently, Tucané is a sponsor of more than 140 annual events in 8 different countries, which has made them a national polo leader. They have a presence in the world of golf, nautical and more recently, the WTA Finals.

The brand had its first approach to tennis in 2016 with the WTA 250 tournament in Zapopan: “3 years ago precisely, Gustavo Santoscoy invited us to participate and join in tennis, we decided to enter and it was a pleasant experience for us and since then we have had a very good relationship, ”said José Antonio Amutio Morett, general manager of Tucané.

“At the time that the tournament in Asia (the WTA Finals) is canceled, 4 weeks before the event, they give us the good news that Mexico raises its hand and then what if we join that speed. The immediate answer was yes ”.

“We began to join tennis three, four years ago with different types of events and now it is the jewel in the crown to be able to participate and that Mexico has been fortunate to have this opportunity. This becomes a fairly large commitment for the organization and for what we are part of this as sponsors to raise the name of Mexico, that is also very consistent with the commitment that we have. As a Mexican brand we are about to start internationalization and what we are looking for is to position ourselves as an emblem brand and a leading brand worldwide “, he added.

With the door open to participate in this tournament, the most important in women’s tennis, Tucané had the challenge of creating his collection in four weeks, made up of more than 3,000 products, from the design stage to manufacturing, already with the approval of the WTA.

The collection went on sale online a week earlier and was sold during the event in a store set up in the fan zone.

Photo: Tucané.

“For us this represents reaching more than 200 million viewers, so the brand exposure and the boost that this gives to what Tucané is doing for sport is very valuable to us,” said Amutio Morett.

“The tournament had more than 60,00 attendees, of which more than 5% had the opportunity to purchase the official products of the brand. We made a 3% industry-based conversion bet on the 60,000 visitors and managed to exceed the forecast, the people liked the products very much and we managed to have a quick reaction to restock and be able to scale more the sales part ”, commented the manager to Forbes Mexico.

During the tournament, Tucané also developed experiences for the attendees with live collaborations with artists who participated in official products of the company.

“We made a collection of suitcases with maestro Fernando Sandoval, one of the best artists we have in Mexico, and he intervened with his art and style for WTA,” explained Amutio Morett.

Photo: Tucané.

Of these intervened suitcases, one was awarded as a prize to the Spanish player Garbiñe Muguruza, champion of the Akron WTA Finals 2021; the rest will travel to the WTA history museum and the Páramo art gallery, which is in charge of promoting the art of Fernando Sandoval.

Collaborations were also made with artists such as Enrique Padilla, who made live personalization of some garments, and Álvaro Cuevas, who made a sculpture that will be auctioned for altruistic purposes.

With this new exhibition, Tucané, with a 5-year expansion plan that includes a new business model of retail With a projection of 40 points of sale by 2024, it added new short-term and long-term goals.

“In the short term it is to be putting the finger on the line in the strong commitment that we have as a brand beyond the leadership that we have in the fashion segment, also marking it in the promotion of sport, then participating and sponsoring a world-class event in the short term it is to show what we are doing. In the long term, we seek to have this participation within the most relevant brands and doing it as a Mexican brand is the greatest challenge we have, “said Amutio Morett.

