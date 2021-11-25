There is data that suggests that before the arrival of the delta variant, vaccines reduced transmission by 60% but, with the appearance of this strain, they fell to 40%, “he noted.

“In many countries and communities, we fear that there is a misconception that vaccines have ended the pandemic, and that vaccinated people no longer need to take further precautions,” he added.

Tedros Adhanom thus expressed concern over the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic.

Given this, he insisted on maintaining sanitary measures to prevent COVID-19 infections, such as: wear a mask; keep your distance, avoid crowds, keep windows open and your hands clean.

We’re concerned about a false sense of security that vaccines have ended the # COVID19 pandemic. Vaccines save lives, but they do not fully prevent transmission. So please be careful and:

Wear a mask.

Keep distance.

Avoid crowds.

Open windows.

Clean hands. pic.twitter.com/p2crxQvGuu – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros)

November 24, 2021

Just a few days ago, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States was also released, which revealed that pregnant women who contract the Delta variant of the virus are more exposed to it. Present fetal death and they are twice as likely to die during pregnancy.