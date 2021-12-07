The year is about to end, but that does not mean that the weekly news on video on demand platforms will also do so. And it is that today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, which runs from December 6-12, 2021 and that adds more than a dozen new content. Waiting for novelties In the Star Wars universe, we recommend two of the new releases before giving way to the full list of titles for the next seven days.

Aliases (Seasons 1-5) – December 8

The origin of the fame of JJ Abrams and Jennifer Garner It was produced thanks to Alias, one of the great television phenomena of the early 21st century. With more than one hundred episodes distributed in five seasonsAlias ​​tells the story of a secret agent of a special branch of the CIA whose identity must never be revealed and who soon realizes that she is working for the enemy she believed to be fighting.

Gomorrah (seasons 1-4) – December 8

With its fifth and final season already on air, Gomorra now receives its first four installments on Disney +, allowing us to immerse ourselves in this story of mafia and revenge that explains the influence of the Savastano family in Secondigliano, as well as their relationships with other clans, the betrayals and the personal lives of the members of the quarrel. For now we do not know when the aforementioned fifth season will land on this platform.

All premieres this week on Disney +

Welcome to Earth (12/8)

Little Einsteins S1-2 (8/12)

Alias ​​T1-5 (8/12)

Gomorrah T1-4 (8/12)

The Finder S1 (8/12)

Radiography of the Earth: Cataclysms S1 (8/12)

Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United (12/10)

Blood Rivals: The Lion vs. the Buffalo (10/12)

Independence Day (10/12)

Paper Towns (10/12)

The Mist and the Maiden (12/10)

