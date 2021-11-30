For 300 euros, double the space of your camper van with an advance prepared for both winter and summer. A perfect option to feel more comfortable and more protected when we travel to campsites in any type of situation.

In the most common camper vans, which are usually L1H1, or L2H1 in the best of cases, we find a big problem: space. Especially if we travel with the most oppressive heat of summer, or with the most bitter cold of winter. But there is a solution for these two situations, as long as we go camping, which is a step for camper van. And this one, from Decathlon, is ideal.

Is named Advance Camping Air Seconds Base Fresh, and it is simply an advance for a camper van of full coverage; that is to say, that in addition to a roof it has all the walls and a side door. In winter we can have it totally closed, and heated with the stationary heating of our camper van, and in summer we can open the front area for better ventilation. In addition, for the summer it has a additional awning extension.

An extension of your camper van with a perfect space.

For only 300 euros, space for 6 in your camper with this Decathlon trailer

Decathlon’s inflatable advance offers space for six people a surface 6.25 m. The maximum height is 2.15 meters, but at the gate it is 1.75 meters. In addition, it can be converted into a tent for two people with the Base Connect room, which is another extra product with a price of 50 euros, approximately.

It resists water up to 2,400 mm, winds of up to 60 km / h and is made of a fabric with a UV filter, with a UPF 50+ index. And it is relatively easy to assemble because the main structure is inflatable. In short, an accessory that camper van travelers should not miss if they usually use campsites, where there is no problem in using this type of accessories.

Another key point is that the side door has integrated mosquito net. If we open the front part in summer, with or without the folding awning, in this area we will not be able to enjoy the mosquito net. However, the usual thing is that this type of accessories do not have complete coverage and, when they do, the normal thing is that the side door does not have a mosquito net or protection of any kind.