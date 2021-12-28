9 infallible tricks to increase the autonomy of an electric car

One of the main obsessions of every user of electric vehicles is autonomy, since in many cases it is insufficient to make long trips. We tell you eight tricks to increase it.

Have you ever thought about having an electric car but doubts about its autonomy and if it really meets your expectations? You are not the only one, as currently this is one of the main concerns of present and future users of this type of vehicle.

It is true that electric cars They have been gaining in the ability to cover kilometers on a single charge and it is now common to find models that exceed 400 km, but in any case it is important to know some aspects that determine the real autonomy of one of these vehicles. We will tell you.

1. Drive smoothly

Every vehicle will see its autonomy reduced if the driver handles it roughly, especially when it comes to acceleration. It is something that is very noticeable in cars with a heat engine, but it is even more vital in electric ones.

Let us not forget that the theoretical autonomy of a vehicle has been calculated in circumstances very close to the ideal, so that whatever driving in an atypical manner will affect.

Thanks to the regenerative brake we can reduce the use of the brake and recover more energy

Therefore, if we want to increase autonomy as much as possible, it is best to carry out progressive accelerations and calm, as well as avoiding heavy braking that later force us to regain a lot of speed in an intense way.

2. Constant speed

This second point is related to the previous one, because everything that is to drive smoothly and avoid large changes in speed will allow us to roll with greater constancy. This results in a less effort from the electric motor to maintain speed, which in turn reduces power consumption.

Especially if we drive on the highway or highway, it makes a big difference to maintain a constant speed, anticipating overtaking and situations that may force us to reduce or increase speed. This allows us take advantage of inertia Furthermore, in the long term it is very likely that we will end up reaching the destination point faster.

3. Safety distance

When we keep an adequate safety distance with the rest of the vehicles on the road, we not only circulate safer, but also we touch the brake less and, therefore, the accelerator, which results in a lower consumption of electrical energy and the consequent increase in autonomy.

In heavy traffic or when passing, it is always better to keep a greater distance in order to modulate speed in advance, which will help us to be more constant and efficient.

Fran Valle tells us all about the new BMW IX 2022.

4. Management of regenerative braking

The regenerative brake is a device that electric vehicles include and that serves to recover part of the energy used to move the wheels. You can learn more details about how it works in the following article.

In essence, this system recovers the energy wasted when we do not accelerate, recharging the batteries. Electric cars have different energy recovery modes that are associated with a retention effect similar to that of thermal cars, which we notice when we release the accelerator with a gear engaged.

The greater the retention effect, the greater the energy recovery will also be, so that we can learn to drive in a way that we can partly substitute the use of the brake by the retention of the regenerative brake.

This provides two benefits: on the one hand, we increase autonomy by recovering more energy. On the other hand, we will use the brakes less and it will take more kilometers to replace the pads and discs. This type of driving is especially effective in situations such as approaching a red traffic light or when catching up with a slower vehicle on the road, for example.

5. Efficient route

On many occasions there are several ways to get to the same destination, but not all are equally long or efficient. It may happen that to get to a specific point we meet two similar routes in time and distance, but one of them will allow us to consume less energy because it will have less traffic, kilometers per city, slopes or curves.

Solar car, why not prevail over electric car? Read news

A good choice can allow us to significantly extend the autonomy depending on the characteristics of the road and the orography, so it is something that is worth taking into account. And it is that, sometimes, the best route is not the shortest. And if on top of that you save a recharge, the final time savings are spectacular.

6. Smart recharge

As we have already pointed out on multiple occasions, the cost of recharging varies greatly depending on the place and time in which we perform the operation. Typically, the owner of an electric car has a own charging point at home, allowing you to take advantage of the night to charge efficiently and economically.

But this does not only affect the pocket, but also autonomy, although more in the long term. The key is to improve battery maintenance and durability, which under certain circumstances suffer a more accelerated deterioration.

We are talking about fast charging, which reduces the autonomy of the battery in the long term if it is used frequently, or full charge, which also makes it suffer to a greater extent. The ideal is to carry out a conventional load and, whenever possible, do it frequently, maintaining autonomy between 20% and 80% of the total to further preserve the integrity of the battery.

7. Air conditioning during recharging

The auxiliary systems of electric vehicles consume a lot of energy and can significantly reduce the autonomy, especially those of air conditioning.

A charging point at home helps improve autonomy.

Therefore, a good way to minimize this effect is take advantage of the recharge period to adjust the temperature of the passenger compartment, and then simply keep it. This will make the car make the greatest effort when charging, minimizing the demand when we unplug to circulate.

8. Avoid unnecessary weight

It is not necessary to explain why it costs more effort to move 1200 kg than 1300, for example. Therefore, the greater the mass to be transferred, the more energy our car must consume and the less available autonomy will be.

This is the same for any type of car, so it is never advisable carry more weight than necessary. We are not asking you to tell your brother-in-law to go by bus or to give up the suitcase on a trip, but we do ask that you take the essentials for each moment.

Javier Gómara tells us his impressions of one of the sensations of the year: the KIA EV6.

In the trunk, we will carry only what we need and we will also take care of eliminating chests or cargo supports on the roof or the rear, because in addition to weight they represent a bulky aerodynamic brake that will force us to use more energy at the same speed.

9. Periodic tire inspection

This is also a tip applicable to any vehicle with wheels, as keeping the adequate pressure on tires will allow us to obtain several benefits.

Leaving aside performance or safety (optimal grip and braking distance), we can consume less energy by reducing the friction than the tread exerts on the asphalt. However, with tires with insufficient pressure, the contact surface will increase and it will be necessary to consume more energy to counteract said increase in friction.

If we also opt for some low consumption tires, specially designed to reduce the aforementioned friction, we will also notice an increase in autonomy without sacrificing performance.