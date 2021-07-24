Would you buy an electric motorcycle today knowing the problems it implies in terms of autonomy? Here is the solution in DC100 format. </p><div>

Electric motorcycles are introducing important new features with the aim of being a serious alternative to the conventional car in the city. In the heat of a growing demand, it has been possible to observe how the number of 2-wheelers has been increasing exponentially in recent years. To this day, it is not difficult to find these types of options.

Even so, it seems that there is still a lot to do. This is what can be understood considering that inserting larger battery packs can pose a problem on a motorcycle. In the end, the substantial increase in weight it can create an imbalance when handling the handlebar of the same. Could improving battery density be the only solution?

It is an issue that has been raised on several occasions. On this, there are multiple theories, but everything seems to derive in one question; a radical change in the design of these vehicles. This is just what Da Vinci Dynamics, a company based in Beijing, China, seems to have raised. Apparently, the Asian firm has decided to create a proposal based on a larger battery team.

The result is an electric motorcycle that has known how to adapt to the new present standards in the sector. It is true that the volume of space occupied by the battery pack is striking, but it does not clash in relation to the rest of the body. As is logical, this penalty allows you, on the other hand, to enjoy a unique and differential performance.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main qualities of the DC100 electric motorcycle, why it is about one of the most outstanding solutions in the alternative market and, of course, to what extent we are faced with a differential product in the 2-wheel segment based on batteries. And you, would you buy this alternative if it were in your market?

DC100, the electric movie motorcycle with the longest range

Gaining autonomy is essential to win the average user. The distrust that electric batteries still offer, together with the change in consumption patterns that the consumer of a product of these characteristics must carry out, makes it more difficult to adopt this new technology. Despite this, here is a reference that It has a range of about 400 kilometers.

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, we are in front of a motorcycle that has a set of batteries with a capacity of 17.7 kWh. This, by comparison, is more than what some plug-in hybrid cars currently offer. This is the only way to achieve this differential figure.

Its battery pack is close to that of some hybrid cars

However, this data is not its only differential sign. It should be noted that, in addition, it offers a very high charging power, since it is capable of fully charging its batteries in just half an hour. To do this, however, it will be required to specify the use of a loading station high performance, which are in short supply today. It is, therefore, a motorcycle that already looks to the future.

On the other hand, we are faced with a proposal whose acceleration to 100 km / h from standstill it could be less than 4 seconds. At a mechanical level, therefore, it offers great performance, which is directly related to the emissions that it aims to elicit the user with its striking aesthetics. Now, is there something that is even more spectacular about this motorcycle?

Yes, this motorcycle will follow you if you walk anywhere

Apparently, this alternative has a revolutionary technology that allows you to balance autonomously. In this way, it is possible to advance at a very low speed without deviating from the path by force of physics. It is an innovation whose practical applications are not so obvious, but they serve to make its capacity for innovation even more explicit.

Among other curious solutions, it is worth highlighting the provision of a regenerative braking system or a hill start aid, as well as a whole battery of solutions aimed at improving the safety of an electric motorcycle that can mark an era. Well, what can you say about it in terms of price or availability?

This motorcycle will have an open source system to manipulate the software

The first thing to note is that we are facing a product that can be improved quickly thanks to software management. Its open source program will allow developers set performance proposals to extract the most potential, both in terms of performance and security.

It is expected that its price is $ 27,500. The ordering system is now open, so you can order it now. Even so, there will be a special version in which very exclusive materials will be used, which will have a fee of $ 90,000. And to you, do they seem competitive prices or is there still a lot to do?