The console is approaching the 100 million mark with the Wii in sight.

Nintendo Switch is an unparalleled success. Despite the pandemic and the drought that it has suffered in certain periods of the year with new launches, the console is a howitzer in sales, thereby achieving that little by little it gets closer to what are the best-selling consoles in history, that is, those that at the time or currently managed to exceed the figure of 100 million consoles.

It must be said that Nintendo’s success in hardware has not come overnight, since Nintendo Switch was the fruit of the rebirth of the company promoted by Satoru Iwata after the resounding commercial failure of Wii U, a console that passed without pain or glory and that has numbers extremely far from the current console. And under this premise, Nintendo Switch sales data has been given.

Nintendo Switch manages to sell almost 93 million console

According to sales report released today by Nintendo, the console would have reached the figure of 92.87 million units sold worldwide, corresponding 8.28 million to the current fiscal year from April to September 2021.

Thus, Nintendo switch ranks as Nintendo’s 2nd best-selling desktop console, being only behind Wii, the phenomenon of the 7th generation of consoles that managed to sell 101.63 million consoles worldwide.

Under this premise, it seems obvious that before March 2022 arrives, Nintendo Switch will have overtaken Wii, especially if we take into account that he has all Christmas ahead of him. Likewise, it should be noted that this boost in sales could be motivated by the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED, since not only are there possible new buyers, but, in addition, there will be many current owners of the console who want to make the leap.

Nintendo Switch OLED will be a sales boost for the console

It should be noted that the difficult has not yet come, since with 4 and a half years behind him, Nintendo Switch has already passed half its life cycle, with its decrease in sales getting closer and closer. That is why continuing to sell at this rate will be increasingly complicated, especially now that it is approaching the large numbers.

For the rest, it should be noted that it is quite likely that by the end of its life cycle, Nintendo Switch is among the 5 best-selling consoles in history. However, entering the top 3 is also possible, but only time will tell if he ends up succeeding or not.

