David Ayer shares new glimpses of Jared Leto's Joker

With The Suicide Squad (2021), it seems that Warner Bros. wants to erase from our memory completely the disaster that was Suicide Squad (2016). Well, David Yesterday, the director of the film from five years ago, still has footage we’ve never seen from the film, including a new look at the Joker from Jared Leto.

Via Instagram, Yesterday shared this unpublished photo of Joker, which shows him even more insane than before.

Prior to the premiere of The Suicide Squad, the bell #ReleaseTheAyerCut he started to gain a lot of momentum. Similar to that of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut with The Justice League, the fans wanted Ayer to have the opportunity to present his own version of this film, something that evidently did not happen.

Editor’s note: At this point it seems that we will not see this version of the Joker again, but I think it received more criticism than it should. Maybe Leto deserves a second chance at the role, but it’s doubtful that WB is going to give it to him.

Via: ComicBook