A new category of paint, which will be released as an exclusive feature for the launch of Grand Theft Auto V on next-gen platforms in 2022, has been discovered in the Grand Theft Auto Online game files and made into a playable mod by dataminers. . Despite being released nearly a decade ago, the popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online continues, with more and more players entering the title each year. With the game breaking the record for number of players in 2020 and becoming the most watched game on Twitch in 2021, both GTA players and Rockstar Games have made it clear that the acclaimed online sandbox is not going anywhere anytime soon.

As Rockstar’s largest and most popular game to date, Grand Theft Auto V’s multiplayer continues to receive significant updates and expansions that add new content and extend the title’s replayability and longevity. Due to its huge player base and continued financial success, a next-gen version of the latest installment will be reissued on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S early next year, in March. Next-gen players will be able to enjoy a revamped version of Grand Theft Auto V and its multiplayer mode, with gameplay and visual enhancements, shorter loading times, and new features that have yet to be announced; although it seems that the dataminers have leaked some of their plans.

With the prominent release of the expanded and improved version of Grand Theft Auto V for the new generation, it appears that Rockstar Games may have accidentally left some files in Grand Theft Auto Online for an upcoming exclusive paint category that dataminers have discovered and added to. the current generation version of the game. User NAstyWiNN3R has posted on Twitter that the Chameleon paint is supposed to be an upgraded version of GTA V for the next gen, but because Rockstar left its files in the game after The Contract content update, the colorful paint job Chromatic style is now available as a mod thanks to dataminer and modder WildBrick142, who worked tirelessly for 3 days to implement the new feature in the game before releasing it to the public.

Also, even more information about the upcoming Expanded & Enhanced has been discovered thanks to its latest update, and it looks like Rockstar Games may be making preparations. According to dataminers, the latest update to The Contract included numerous audio changes in Grand Theft Auto V, especially in its base game. This includes new Franklin sounds, themes for passing missions, a new kind of music for the loading screen, and much more that is expected to appear in the next-gen version.

The disastrous launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition seems to have angered the GTA player base, so hopefully the studio will take its enhanced version of GTA V comparatively more seriously, and with care. It is unknown if Rockstar Games will crack down on modders or release the feature sooner, however players can expect to find out more in the coming months as the revamped version of Grand Theft Auto V will go on sale in March 2022.