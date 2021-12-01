Actor Danny DeVito played the DC Comics villain The Penguin in the 1992 film Batman Returns.

In 2022 the film will be released The Flash, where Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) will travel to the past altering the present and that is why we can see two different versions of Batman, that of Ben affleck and of Michael Keaton. So if the veteran actor has returned to his iconic character, why couldn’t he, too? Danny DeVito What The Penguin.

During a recent interview, Danny DeVito I reflect on what the movie meant Batman returns and confirmed that he would love to come back as The Penguin three decades later.

“I feel like it’s not out of the question for The Penguin to return one day, but this is up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this.” Said Danny DeVito, referring to the filmmaker Tim Burton.

“I would say that could be in the cards because we are not dead yet (laughs). We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because it was a really brilliant movie. They gave me that opportunity and I am very grateful. Would I like to visit it again? Why not! It was a great moment in time for me. “

The actor continues his film career.

Although Danny DeVito He is now 77 years old (November 17, 1944) and continues to squander all his charisma in different productions. Is currently shooting Haunted mansion, where a woman hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to eliminate all the ghosts in her new home. Will also do Sniff which is about a retired detective who returns to action thanks to his ex-partner and discovers a hidden underworld of sex, drugs and murder in a rich community controlled by a mobster. Finally, he will make the sequel to The Twins Hit Twice (1988) titled Triplets and will be with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tracy Morgan.

