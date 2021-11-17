After the Armageddon event of The Flash series, the villain Reverse-Flash will be very important, as he has big plans for him.

Season 8 of The Flash has started with the event Armageddon, where we can see the confrontation between the great hero of Dc comics against the villain Despero. But without a doubt, the best thing was the return of Tom cavanagh What Reverse-Flash / Eoboard Thawne.

In a recent interview, the showrunner Eric Wallace gave some clues about what to expect from the return of Eoboard Thawne, being the great villain of the season.

“At the end of last season, Reverse-Flash… he’s pretty pissed off. Why? Because The Flash is faster now. If there’s one question Armageddon answers, it’s: Well, if you can’t outrun your enemy, what do you do to defeat him? “

That’s where Eobard Thawne will start at Armageddon. That’s really the question for him, and that question is answered throughout Season 8, in strange and unexpected ways. “

Adding that Eddie Thawne played by Rick Cosnett will not make it into Armageddon, Wallace noted that “we have three graphic novels this year in season 8. Knock on wood if we can pull off this gigantic feat, but they all come out of Armageddon.”

Here is the trailer for episode two of the eighth season, which is the second part of the event Armageddon.

Armageddon Synopsis:

“A powerful alien threat comes to Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Iris West (Candice Patton) and the rest of The Flash team are pushed to the limit in a desperate battle to save the world.”

Are you looking forward to seeing all these events in the series? Admittedly, Reverse-Flash is one of the best villains, so your participation is always welcome. Since it will undoubtedly make things very difficult for The Flash and the rest of the team.