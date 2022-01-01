Patrick Vallance, scientific advisor to the Government, received the same award, while other major players in the fight against coronavirus, such as the medical directors of Scotland and Wales and the deputy medical director of England, Jonathan Van Tam, were appointed Knights or Dames of the Order of the British Empire.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, with more than 148 thousand deaths and an explosion of infections from the omicron variant. To try to curb the virus, the government is carrying out a massive vaccination boost campaign.

In the cultural sphere, the actor Daniel Craig, 53, was named Companion of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, like the famous spy who plays on the big screen, for his services to the film and theater industry.

“Dying can wait,” the latest James Bond adventure whose departure was delayed this year by the pandemic, also marked Craig’s last participation in the saga.

On the occasion of the film’s premiere, which was a huge box office success, the Royal Navy appointed the actor honorary commander, the same rank as his character.. In total, he has donned the Agent 007 costume five times since “Casino Royale” in 2006.

The producer, Barbara Broccoli, was named Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

In total, the queen honored 1,278 people, including scientists, athletes, artists, fundraisers – including an 11-year-old boy – and anonymous people, whose contribution was vital to their community or country, or during the pandemic.

Royal honors are awarded twice a year, on New Years Day and on the queen’s official birthday in June, although she was born on April 21, 1926.