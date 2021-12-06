‘La Fiera’ had scored a second goal at 11 with another cross shot, now on the left side of the area, but the play was invalidated by the out of place of the Chilean striker Víctor Dávila.

The 1-1 of the Tigres was conceived at 16 when the Uruguayan Nicolás López launched a ball into the Leonese area just at the location of Diego Reyes who signed the tie with a shot of first intention.

At the 28, the French André-Pierre Gignac he wasted a clear opportunity to score the second goal for Tigres with a shot at the edge of the area that went wide from the left post.

Already in the second half, with the obligation to go for a goal to advance to the final, León knocked on Tigres’ door again. At minute 62, a shot from Mena crashed on the outside of the nets. At 67, Dávila connected a low half turn that demanded the launch of the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.

While the Tigres dedicated themselves to protecting the advantage, the Leonese squad put ‘Patón’ Guzmán in trouble, who took out a couple of dangerous shots, but at 85 he couldn’t take it anymore. Chilean Jean Meneses sent a pumped cross that Mena converted to 2-1 with a header over the goal line.

After the goal, Tigres technical director Miguel Herrera unleashed a row that lasted for several minutes.

As soon as order returned to the court, the León knew how to keep the advantage and the series ended tied 3-3 on the aggregate scoreboard. La Fiera advanced to the final due to its best position in the table at the end of the regular phase; was third and Tigers room.

Today is defined in the second semifinal that will close this Sunday at the Jalisco stadium where the ‘Foxes’ of the Atlas Argentine technical director Diego Cocca will receive a 1-0 lead against the Pumas led by fellow Argentine Andrés Lillini.

To advance to the final, the college cats must win by two goal difference.