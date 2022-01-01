The Dakar 2022 is already underway. The pilots of the different categories have faced today a 19-kilometer prologue that is especially relevant for the first stage. The first 15 and 10 classified in motorcycles and cars respectively will have the opportunity to choose the starting order tomorrow, which has determined in many cases the performance of each rider. Some have gone out of their way to give their all, while others have opted for more conservative strategies. This is how some of the protagonists of the edition have lived this first day of competition, which has resulted in the victories of Sander on motorcycles and Al-Attiyah on cars.

Daniel sanders He was satisfied with the performance of his motorcycle at the end of the prologue, without losing sight of the fact that this was only a first contact and that the competition has only just begun: «I felt very comfortable on this first stage. We have worked a lot on the bike and it works really well. It’s great to be able to go full throttle, but it’s just a qualifying stage. the navigation will start tomorrow and the race will be long. I knew it had to be fast and that there would be no navigation, so I wanted to achieve a Top 5 or Top 3. The result will allow me to choose a position between 10th and 15th for tomorrow. It’s great to be able to win my first Dakar stage».

Pablo Quintanilla has started his career with the Honda team on the right foot.

Pablo Quintanilla he had to settle for the second fastest time. After the prologue, he was satisfied with the result and claimed to have enjoyed the stage: «It was a slightly faster prologue than usual, but very entertaining, with fast, sandy tracks and a bit of dunes. It served a bit to throw off the nerves and the tension of waiting and getting into the race. I felt great, I enjoyed it, I felt fast and comfortable. My intention was to go full throttle, so good because so far I am first and that is the idea, to try to be among the top 4. We did not want to play strategy, but rather go for a run, go out to enjoy. But the race is long. Although it is a good start, there is a lot ahead and you have to be attentive, focused and enjoy the race».

Adrien van beveren he has achieved the sixth fastest time on motorcycles. After causing loss due to injury or mechanical problems in the four previous editions, the main objective of the French rider is to complete the test on this occasion: «My arm hurt because I wasn’t very relaxed, but it is a feeling that I know very well. It will pass me by, it’s normal. I am in tune with myself and I give it my all. I have no strategy. I have not managed to finish the Dakar since 2017 and this time I am looking forward to reaching the end. If I can advance to my level, I will get good results. I hope to reap the fruits of my work.

Sebastien loeb he opted for a conservative strategy and settled for the fifth best time in his category: «I didn’t go all the way down, because I didn’t want to lose everything in the first stage and I also had to organize with my co-driver. We didn’t want to be surprised by a split dune. Still we have made good progress. At the moment I am going third, but we are far from the best time. We already know that Nasser usually deals us a good blow in the prologue. Still it gives us an idea of ​​what other cars are capable of and our own capabilities. The strategy was to try to get a time that would allow us to choose our position tomorrow. It was almost better to finish eleventh than tenth, but that is very difficult to calculate. The choice of position for tomorrow will also depend on who is in front of us. What is clear is that it is not advisable to leave the first».

Stéphane Peterhansel has opted for a smooth start with his Audi RS Q e-tron.

Stéphane Peterhansel has been far from the best time of the day. However, the reigning champion was satisfied with the sensations his car gives him: “At the start of the special, when we saw the result, we were excited. We have been working for months and months. We have advanced in the special very slowly and in silence. We have traveled 20 kilometers and entered the race. We move very cautiously and follow the parameters closely, but it is a very pleasant car to drive.. Driving pleasure is very important. Everything found in the tests is confirmed and he has overcome the dunes well, which is positive. We wanted to avoid getting in the top ten so that we didn’t have to choose a position, so I really moved very slowly.