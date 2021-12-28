Those who take booster shots very seriously
First in Brazil, then in New Zealand. This year at least a couple of people were repeatedly vaccinated against Covid-19, when booster vaccines were not yet a necessity.
For several days in April, the Puebla bike path became a trend in social networks due to the fact that several people stumbled upon it when trying to cross the street.
The second cause of notoriety for Puebla occurred in September when, in updating the Register of Continental and Island Geographic Names and Underwater Relief Forms, the Inegi considered that the Pico de Orizaba had more surface in the state of Puebla than in Veracruz. .
The difficulties politicians get into
The Mexican political class always gives something to talk about with inappropriate proposals or statements. There is the Veracruz deputy Rubén Ríos who proposed to invade Spain to bring them the republic or the banners that appeared in Coahuila to commemorate the anniversary of independence with the date of 1910.
But here we list other examples of Mexican political ingenuity:
- Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis, in charge of the section Who is who in the president’s morning lies, wanted to question the publications of the rise in electricity rates and said one of the memorable phrases of the year: “it is not false but it is exaggerated”.
- To commemorate the three years of the López Obrador government, the Emiliano Zapata minting house launched a coin with the president’s face that was sold online for 100 pesos a piece. The coin had the phrase AMLO 2018-2021 and on the other side the image of the National Palace with the legend ‘July 1st. Victory of the Mexican people ‘.
- The governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, defended his right to play golf, after the criticism he received for going with businessman Arturo Elías and former soccer player Jorge Campos to play golf while four municipalities lived the ravages of the flood that caused the rains registered September 19.
- In November, the governor of Campeche caused a stir when she declared that she put on a mask for simulation and anticipated that its use would no longer be mandatory in the government offices of her state and that if it were up to her, it would also remove the healthy distance.
- A deputy from the Citizen Movement, Adriana Medina, doubled her covid-19 test to absent herself from a session of the Permanent Commission.
- Regarding the management of the pandemic in Mexico, in San Luis Potosí the Secretary of Health offered to do ‘tours’ through the hospitals for people who refused to respect the sanitary measures while his counterpart in Nuevo León made rounds through clubs, bars and restaurants to check that locals were complying with restrictions.