That technology has taken over cars is a reliable reality. The equipment is increasingly advanced, from comfort to connectivity through security options, with long lists in the different brands until reaching an overwhelming level. However, not all customers feel comfortable, as shown by a survey conducted by Dacia in the UK.

The new generation of Dacia models has undergone a real qualitative leap, as technology has broken into the new generation of products of the Romanian brand presenting itself in different ways: connectivity solutions, hybridization or security assistants not only not available so far, but unthinkable in the low-cost models and that the new Jogger has released.

But not all customers are comfortable inside the new tech-laden models. This has been reflected in the conclusions of a survey carried out by Dacia in the United Kingdom. The analysis has been carried out with 2,000 participants who have expressed their particular opinion on the use of different technologies, yielding a truly surprising result, since 78% have indicated that they prefer those that are functionally useful, discarding those related to connectivity, which are also precisely those that increase the “minute” the most.

The British highlight the most functionally useful technologies

The conclusions also include that 76% are convinced that an excess of technologies can cause distractionsAt the same time, 69% believe that certain technological equipment is more complicated to use than it seems. Even, 61% do not think it is necessary to pay for more sophisticated options. Of the surveyed population, only customers between the ages of 25 and 34 admit to being regular users of on-board car systems.

The survey has also revealed more specifically what are the systems and equipment that matter most to the British, and especially also to the owners of Dacia. For example, they attach great importance to the front and rear parking sensors and the reversing camera as very useful, but they absolutely reject the autonomous parking assistant, for which they only have to operate the pedals, because the maneuver is automatic.

The DAB digital radio and the navigation system, together with Bluetooth, are also considered essential equipment, but not the WiFi. A very interesting survey that shows that Dacia’s strategy is on the right track and that its customers do not demand anything beyond what can be considered luxury, and another more relevant: that not all the technology that the most modern models have is used assiduously, a great majority of them expendable.