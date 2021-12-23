Dacia is ready to face the year 2022. The popular low-cost brand has on the agenda the launch of important new features that will allow it to consolidate the latest models it has introduced to the market. The Dacia Jogger and the small Dacia Spring will turn heads.

2021 has been a very important year for the brand Dacia. The iconic and popular Romanian firm has taken the process of internal revolution that it has launched to a new level. This year has left us with such relevant news as the commercial launch of the Dacia Spring, its first 100% electric car, or the arrival at dealerships of the new generation of the Sandero and Logan. All this without losing sight of the renewal of the Dacia Duster.

In short, it has been a very fruitful year for the Mioveni company. However, for 2022 the brand will not slow down, and will continue to enrich its range. There will be two Dacia models that concentrate the bulk of the novelties that will land in European dealerships throughout this new year. Let’s go into detail.

Getting in touch with the new Dacia Jogger, the long-awaited 7-seater family car with an affordable price

Dacia Jogger, the range is expanded with 7-seater versions

The new Dacia Jogger

it is already for sale in Spain. The new Dacia family car that takes the witness of the disappeared Logan MCV and that will soon also fill the gap that the Lodgy will leave, has started its commercial journey with a really brief offer. In its first commercial stage, it is only possible to acquire the Jogger with a five-seater configuration and with bifuel mechanics adapted to the use of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). Now this will change in 2022.

The brand itself confirmed at the time that the seven-seater versions of the Jogger

They will go on sale in the Spanish territory from next January. The seven-seater version, as we were already able to see first-hand during the presentation of the model in Spain, will offer a more than remarkable space for adult passengers. It will be one of the determining and differentiating factors.

It will not be the only one that will disembark in the Jogger range. The mechanical supply will be increased with the 1.0 TCe three-cylinder gasoline engine that develops a power of 110 CV and 200 Nm of maximum torque. A block associated exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

Dacia Spring Cargo, a small and affordable 100% electric commercial vehicle

Dacia Spring Cargo, a small electric commercial vehicle

The new springDespite dealing in a category that does not bring together a significant number of registrations, it does play a leading role for the brand. And it is that we are before the first electric car of series production of Dacia. A small SUV in which the brand has put special effort so that it can address a large potential audience. That is why, in addition to individuals, versions and / or variants have been developed for various purposes.

Relatively recently, the new Spring became part of the Zity fleet, the car sharing service owned by the Renault Group and which, in Spain, operates in the city of Madrid. 250 Dacia electric units have been added to accompany the Renault ZOE. Following a major restructuring of the French conglomerate, Zity came under the umbrella of Mobilize, the new Groupe Renault mobility brand.

The Spring range faces 2022 with great ambition. And it is that the variant destined exclusively to the commercial field will be welcomed. The new Dacia Spring Cargo. The Dacia electric car becomes a light commercial vehicle with which to deal with the big city. The exterior of the Spring Cargo does not present visual differences, but there will be relevant developments in its cabin. The rear seats have been removed to create a large cargo area. The cargo volume of the new trunk reaches 1,100 liters and has a payload capacity of 325 kilograms. The front area of ​​the interior is separated from the cargo area with a grill.

The standard equipment is solvent counting, among other things, with air conditioning, USB connection, Bluetooth, automatic lighting and radio. The propulsion system does not present new features compared to the conventional model. It equips a 26.8 kWh battery that will power a 33 kW (44 hp) motor and 125 Nm of maximum torque. The autonomy, under the WLTP cycle, is 230 kilometers. The maximum speed will be limited to 125 km / h.