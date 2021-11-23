We spoke with Alejandro Arnaud, CEO of ChiaTK, who from the Dominican Republic told us his vision about cryptocurrencies in Latin America and spoke specifically about Chía.

Fernando Quirós (FQ) What potential do cryptocurrencies have in Latin America?

Alejandro Arnoud (AA): Cryptocurrencies have as much potential in Latin America as does the expansion of the Internet and the expansion of electronic commerce. We know that the more Internet there is in our region, the more projection all the industries related to cyberspace will have, that is why Latin America represents a market as wide as the gap in current electronic commerce.

Imagine a Latin American population with free, fast and stable Internet access. In the coming years, satellite networks will provide Internet to any remote area. Now imagine hundreds of millions of new online shoppers and the same ones having contact for the first time with the technologies based on blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The potential is gigantic.

FQ: What potential does Chia have specifically?

AA: Chía Network has had ten years to study the new digital money ecosystem taking into account the path of its predecessors, making Chía a more decentralized cryptocurrency due to its consensus method, faster, safer and easier to use.

Chia is not mined but cultivated using the capacity of the storage devices rather than the power of the GPU. This development claims to be much more efficient and respectful of the environment. The consensus mechanism for adding transactions to your blockchain is based on the storage space of the hard drives (the more we have, the more we will grow chias), and not on complex calculations that require a lot of energy. In conclusion, Chia is a faster cryptocurrency, more environmentally friendly, safer, more stable, and that is why its great potential.

FQ: How is it different from other cryptocurrencies?

AA: Chía differs from other cryptocurrencies by its system for creating new coins called farming, alluding to its ability to save energy and help the environment, hence its name as an ecological currency. However, its capabilities and benefits are many more, such as the speed of transactions, their low fees, security and decentralization. Additionally, the Chía Network blockchain brings together the added values ​​of its main predecessors such as the fact that it is a container of value and at the same time it is possible to create smart contracts (smart currencies in Chia) and NFT which, due to their transactional commission cost, makes it very profitable any DeFi or Gamification project that involves them.

FQ: What do you think of decentralized finance? Are DeFi an alternative for savings and investment?

AA: I like the DeFi. Decentralized finance does not need intermediaries to function. I am 100% sure that DeFi is an optimal instrument for savings and investment since all operations are carried out through so-called smart contracts. Users can use decentralized finance to make transactions, investments or obtain loans with users around the world with transparency, without intermediaries and this makes them to my total liking.

FQ: How and when did ChiaTK come about? ChiaTK

AA: ChiaTK (Chía Toolkit) is a Startup that was born in early 2021, made up mostly of Spanish-speaking professionals, whose objective is to publicize the benefits and utilities that blockchain can offer us in daily life, creating projects that have real impact on everyday life. With that objective in mind and based on previous experiences with other blockchain systems, we consider that the best option in technical terms, eco-sustainable and that at the same time provides us with economic viability for the implementation of such projects is the Chía Network blockchain. It is for this reason that all our efforts are focused on the creation of digital platforms whose implementation base is the Chía Network blockchain.

FQ: What solutions do you offer?

AA: We are proud to say that we currently have the largest chia pool in Spanish-speaking and this same month of November we will launch our token for pre-sale in order to finance six projects in which we have already been working, such as an exchange, a light wallet, a traceability and transparency platform, a crowdfunding platform, a platform for the plot market and an NFT game.

FQ In which countries do you operate?

AA: The ChiaTK team members are located around Latin America, we also have members in Europe (France and Spain). We hope very soon to have a presence in many more countries around the world.

FQ: Should people join the cryptocurrency trend?

AA: Yes, but not only being part of this wave as investors, but also as developers. They should take advantage of the emerging opportunities to professionalize themselves in the development of blockchain-based technologies.

