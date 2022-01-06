With the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths Brandon Routh acknowledged that he managed to heal the emotional wound he had since 2006 when he starred in Superman Returns

One of the events that impacted the DC Universe was the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, which featured Brandon Routh reprising the role of Clark Kent / Superman, which he played in 2006 for Superman Returns, a film that left a wound. emotional.

In an interview with Michael Rosenbaum, Brandon Routh acknowledged that playing Superman once again, now for television, touched him as the first time he wore the mantle of the Man of Steel on the big screen.

“The first time (I played Superman) there was so much pressure that I was trying not to look and couldn’t even size it. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to do this and I’m going to appreciate it in the next (movie), I’ll relax in the next one. I just have to get over this. ‘ I didn’t have the conscience that I have now”.

After the poor results in criticism, Superman Returns did not receive a sequel, which weighed on Brandon Routh for years, where he thought he would never again play the Last Son of Krypton, but the wound began to heal when he was asked to play Superman again. .

“There was nothing more to prove… it was a validation that I didn’t know I needed… It was very healing”.

Emotion like the first time

Routh recalls that wearing the Man of Steel suit for the Arrowverse, which was inspired by Kingdom Come, was a definitive process to heal those psychological wounds created by the Bryan Singer-directed film.

“The first day I got to the set, I was filming the Batwoman episode… it was the first time I had ever appeared as Superman on it. And I just thought, ‘I already did… Even if this was the only scene I’m doing, the emotional wound or scar left by my experience in Superman Returns was mostly healed.’ ”.

Following the sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Brandon Routh left the series regular cast, on which he has returned as a special guest.

Source: Inside of You

