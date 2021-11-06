Discover what the plot of The Batman prepares for us in its official synopsis, where Matt Reeves will introduce us to a Dark Knight full of rage for stopping a serial killer who hits Gotman

The Batman is one of the great bets of DC Comics and Warner Bros for 2022, and we finally officially know the synopsis of the film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson.

Four months after hitting the big screen, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics released the official synopsis of The Batman, the film that will mark the return of the Dark Knight in a solo film.

Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance anger with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that has terrified Gotham.

Robert Pattinson delivers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who is awakened by the realization that the anger that consumes him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting..

As SMASH informed you in a timely manner, The Batman will be located on Earth-2, so it will not be contemplated in the continuity of the DC Extended Universe, which has Ben Affleck as the interpreter of the Gotham vigilante.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

They will also be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman in theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

