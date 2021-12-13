When Apple announced the U1 chip alongside its iPhone 11s, the technology passed without pain or glory. But nevertheless, a developer has made the most of the chip offered by the latest iPhones and Apple Watch. And it is that through a video he demonstrates how useful this chip is in applications for the smart home.

Although this technology is subject to Apple in the aforementioned devices, this developer He has taken advantage of it to create a remote control that modifies the status of several of the smart devices in his house just by pointing at them.

Control any device in the house with just one app

The idea is to use the capabilities of the U1 coprocessor to develop an app that works as an intelligent universal remote. This chip allows you to precisely locate and communicate with other devices that support UWB (ultra-wideband). Through high frequency and low range radio signals, and together with TOF (Time of Flight) sensors, it is possible to recognize the location of another item precisely.

Taking advantage of the capabilities of this chip, the developer has managed to create an app that allows him to locate specific points in the house. With a set point, it is possible to turn lights on and off, or modify certain parameters, among other things.

In the video you can see how through your iPhone you can turn the lights on and off with total precision just by pointing at them. Also, to establish a new device, you just have to move the phone closer to the location and it is saved in the app.

As mentioned by Bastian Andelefski, author of this app, was inspired by the “Find me” apps that give you the address and distance of the device we are looking for.

To carry out this project, he had to have very expensive development kits, since Currently there is not the necessary hardware in the stores to develop this type of apps. He also explained that he tried to do it with the HomePod Mini and AirTags, but Apple still limits the interaction of these devices with third-party apps.

Via | 9to5Mac