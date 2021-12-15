When it comes to taking advantage of the possibilities of our 4K televisions we have the option of accessing a growing number of channels in streaming like YouTube with videos of multiple themes that show us the full potential of each pixel on our screens.

On previous occasions we have seen some selections with the most spectacular videos of various subjects, both in 4K resolutions and in the still elusive 8K. Today we go a step further and we will make a compilation of the most spectacular and relaxing routes by train that we can find on the Internet, which show us the complete path followed by this now traditional method of locomotion between different towns and / or stations.

It is a type of content derived from what is known as Slow television or slow TV, which basically deals with show an event or happening in its entirety without cuts, as if we were living it right there, something to which train routes lend themselves especially well, and even more so if they are recorded with high image quality and a spectacular perspective.

To access the videos we can choose to use a web browser or directly to use the native YouTube app that our television has, selecting the maximum resolution available in the videos, which in this case will be 4K, and the maximum frame rate per second that our model allows us (50 or 60 fps depending on the video).

Bergen Line in Norway

To begin we have in the RailCowGirl channel the precious Bergen Railway and Flåm Railway lines in Norway, with more than 371 km in length and snowy landscapes that will help us relax without leaving the chair. This particular video is a false direct, ideal to put it in the background as a screensaver on TV.

Tyrant – St. Moritz

Another route with beautiful landscapes is the one that includes the route of Tyrant to St. Moritz in Switzerland, recorded this time in summer and with all the splendor that the 4K resolution. It is a video of approximately two hours long with a multitude of places of interest during the tour.

Gornergrat – Zermatt

A somewhat shorter journey that does not reach half an hour between Gornergrat and Zermatt but it shows a fantastic mountain landscape recorded in Switzerland during the summer although still with snow on the peaks.

Miramas – Marseille

Hypnotic and relaxing is this journey of Miramas to Marseille in France Recorded last August 2021. This is a video of just over an hour and twenty minutes that shows a less “natural” route but totally recommended for the most travelers looking for a great image quality.

Bellinzona – Wassen

This route crosses the Gotthard Pass in summer showing a spectacular swiss mountain landscape and the entire interior route of the famous tunnel with a route that thanks to its interior lights and the rattle of the train will leave us feeling very relaxed.

Samedan – Albulabahn – Chur

Another spectacular high mountain snowy landscape full of tunnels and bridges that shows us a journey with an approximate duration of an hour and a half. Ideal to put it in the background while we have dinner at these parties with family and friends.

Crossing the Flåm Valley

Snow everywhere, mountains, forests and an incessant rattle that takes us in just over half an hour through the Flåm valley in Norway going through some rudimentary looking tunnels, and all in an impressive 4K resolution at 60 fps that offers us much more smoothness in the movements.

Nagaragawa Railway in Japan

Changing a bit of landscapes we go to Japan and specifically to the Nagaragawa line which passes through the Mino-Ōta and Hokunō stations. Two hours of travel between snowy landscapes and more urbanites than in the previous cases but which maintains its hypnotic appeal.

Royal Gorge Trail in Colorado

Changing continents we now go to Colorado in America to do the Royal Gorge Route, a spectacular landscape full of nature and with mountains on both sides as we follow the course of the Arkansas River. It has no waste.