The house of your dreams may be closer, or at least be more accessible than ever this black friday in which you can get the necessary furniture to renovate or complete it and leave it, finally, as a magazine house. One of the key aspects to achieve this, -the much desired magazine house- is that the house looks complete. Without missing furniture because – I’ll buy it – and then you never find the time to do it, with lamps in each light point – no empty light points – and with textiles such as rugs and curtains completing the decoration.

Black Friday is also a good time forto change large pieces like sofas and complete the living area with a comfortable and beautifully designed armchair. In other rooms such as the bathroom, the built-in bathroom sink can be replaced with a more beautiful and practical one (that includes drawers) for example, and it may even be a good time to prepare the terrace this winter to enjoy it all year round.

Furniture for the living room

The living room the centerpiece is undoubtedly the sofa. These sofas are beautiful and modern and can transform the living room at the best price.





This sofa is absolutely trendy. Large in size, it is 330 cm long by 100 cm and 164 cm chaise loungue. It is the three-seater Blok model with beige left chaise longue and now has a 15% discount. Its normal price is € 1,689.00 and now it is 1,435.65 euros

Beige 3-seater Blok sofa with left chaise longue 330 cm





Another great sofa to update the living room is this corner case in green velvet is the Scott model and has a normal price of € 2,899 and now with the discount of 2,499 euros

Corner sofa, green cotton velvet





An armchair to create a reading corner or to complete a living area. Otilia model in gray only today with a 25% discount. Normal price € 465.00 and now 348.75 euros





A side table with marble top (also available in black) to add one of the trend texture and complete the room. At H&M Home with 20% discount and free shipping. Measures; height approx. 40 cm., Length 40 cm. and width 45 cm. normal price € 129.00 and now 103.20 euros





To support the dining room or even as a television cabinet we find this beautiful sideboard. It is the Nadyria model from Kave Home made of oak veneer and measures 140 x 82 cm and now has a 15% discount. Normal price € 699.00 and now until units are exhausted 594.15 euros

Nadyria sideboard oak veneer 140 x 82 cm





And now you can get hold of a practical and complete dining room (banks included) with a 20% discount. The Mango Wood & Black Dining Table Set includes two eight-person benches that can be stowed under the table when not in use. Normal price € 699 and now 599 euros

Dining table set, mango wood and black

Furniture to renovate the bedroom





At Made they have this nice dresser with wooden legs at a great discount. It is the Willow model of oak and white wood, its normal price is € 649 and now 379 euros

Willow chest of drawers, oak and white





A new headboard for your bed made of natural fibers and finishing in the trend color, green. Margaret rattan headboard with green finish 170 x 120 cm regular price € 199.00 and now 169.15 euros

Margaret rattan headboard with green finish 170 x 120 cm





And to accompany the headboard there are oak and green-finish side tables with two practical drawers. Bedside table with two reversible drawers (when you get tired of green you can put the wooden drawers). Model Nyjo by La Redoute with a 25% discount. Normal price € 129.00 and now 96.49 euros

Nyjo nightstand with two reversible drawers

New textiles with Black Friday discounts





We do not get tired of saying it but it is that including rugs and curtains can be the touch your home needs to make it look complete. The Aihara rug in beige tones and black stripes measuring 160 x 230 cm has only today a 25% discount. Normal price € 242.00 and now 181.50 euros

Aihara rug beige and black stripes 160 x 230 cm





This gray beige jute mix rug is 20% off at H&M Home. Normal price € 129.00 and now 103.20 euros

Jute blend rug





Pack of two blackout curtains in fabric with drape. Lining on the back and wide valance on the top. Made with partially recycled polyester. Also from H&M with 20% off normal price € 99.00 and now 79.20 euros

2-pack blackout curtains

To renovate the bathroom





This washbasin with two comfortable drawers and gray wood finish is a good option to modernize the bathroom. With a reduced depth (only 39 cm) it is perfect in small bathrooms. Set of 50 cm wide Onyx bathroom furniture suspended on the wall, with ceramic washbasin, it also includes a mirror. Its normal price is € 195.23 and now for Black Friday it has an 8% discount, its price is 178.90 euros

Onyx Bathroom Furniture Set REDUCED Fund 39cm. 50cm cabinet, 2 drawers, suspended on the wall, with ceramic basin, and mirror. Various Finishes and Measurements. Assembled Furniture.





The black accessories for bathrooms they are still one of the most demanded. This Ruicer set includes a 12 ” towel rail, adhesive roll holder and hook and is now 20% off. Regular price € 28.99 and now € 23.19

RUICER Black Towel Rack + Bathroom Roll Holder + Adhesive Hook, Bathroom Accessory Sets include 30 CM Towel Bar Toilet Paper Roll Holder Hooks, Stainless Steel

Terrace sets with discounts for Black Friday





Attention to the opportunity to furnish the terrace at the best price offered by El Corte Inglés (because the terraces are also for winter). This complete terrace or balcony set includes a two-seater sofa, two armchairs and a coffee table. All elements are made of rattan. The coffee table has a glass top to give it greater stability, it also includes the quilted cotton cushions and pillows. Normal price € 699 and discounted price 399 euros

Natural fiber garden set Bali El Corte Inglés





The Salinas Basics garden complex, also from El Corte Inglés, has a 41% discount for Black Friday. A contemporary set that includes a 122 cm sofa, two armchairs and a table. Its normal price is € 289 and now € 169

Salinas Basics El Corte Inglés garden set





A set of balcony or terrace terrace ideal for small balconies. Includes a round table and two folding chairs in imitation rattan finish, with a 13% discount. Normal price € 99.95 and now 86.95 euros

KG KITGARDEN – Folding Balcony / Terrace Set, 1 round table + 2 chairs, Brown Imitation Rattan, Lux Balcon 60R





For outdoors or indoors (because it’s ideal), the El Corte Inglés Nasau rattan armchair has a 16% discount. Normal price € 119 and now 99.95 euros

EL CORTE INGLÉS Rattan armchair Nasau El Corte Inglés

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | The best Black Friday deals on mattresses and bedding that you can’t refuse

Sofas, bookcases, tables and chairs … renew the living room taking advantage of these Black Friday offers at El Corte Inglés