This implies that its price is considerably reduced to 684 euros. An amount that is completely worth paying for one of their top smartphones.

Everyone knows that betting on an iPhone is not especially cheap, quite the opposite. Even so, with this surprising reduction on its original cost of 1209 euros you will save the bestial figure of 525 euros.

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

It is true that it is not one of the most current, but it is not one of the oldest. In fact, it continues to deliver perfectly and exceedingly today. For the price it is at right now you should not let it escape. Basically, because when we talk about Apple , quality standards are always 100% guaranteed.

Of course, it is a product reconditioned by Amazon itself, something that should not be a problem, since its employees are professionally responsible for polishing it. Plus, there are only 3 left in stock, so hurry up if you don’t want to run out of one.

Inhuman performance

Anyone who has had an Apple device in their hands recognizes that they are facing a different mobile phone with guarantees. If you want power, the properties of the iPhone 11 Pro are ideal for this, as it achieves fierce performance in any section that is put in front of it. This is thanks to its A13 Bionic chip that allows extreme speed and fluidity during the development of any task. Loading times will be practically non-existent for you.

But one of the aspects that stands out the most about Apple terminals is the quality of the images taken by its camera system. In this case we are faced with one composed of a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. All of them 12 MP. In the front it has a front of also 12 MP. The best thing about them is that they all allow video recording at 4K and 60 FPS. In addition to an advanced bokeh effect in the second case.

While it is true that its autonomy leaves something to be desired with a 3,179 mAh battery, although its processor works optimally to consume as little energy as possible. This is accompanied by a fast charge of 18W. A figure that compared to its battery power is acceptable.

All this and more hides the iPhone 11 Pro. In addition, the security measures of the US company’s operating system enjoy a high and excessive reputation. That is why its facial recognition or Face ID is the most effective on the market. This is one of the many ways Apple has to protect your phone. Do not miss this unique opportunity, because it is nothing more and nothing less than one of the best offers you can find on these dates.